ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez gets $10,200 raise

By Shanzeh Ahmad, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0iwW_0jc1VrPo00
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, second from left, looks visits a cooking class conducted by Common Threads for students, including fifth graders Jordynn Beasley, third from left, and Khloe Mitchell, fourth from left, at Newberry Math and Science Academy in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Nov. 10, 2022. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Board of Education has approved three changes to Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez’s employment contract, including a 3% raise and the ability for future annual raises to be given without a board vote.

CPS said in a statement the change made to Martinez’s contract Wednesday now gives the board president, Miguel del Valle, the authority to increase Martinez’s salary by up to 3% each year after consulting with individual board members as long as the board has given Martinez a “successful annual evaluation” and he “submits timely performance goals.”

Last year — about a month after he started the job — the board approved Martinez’s five-year contract with a starting salary of $340,000 , eclipsing his predecessor, Janice Jackson. The raise brings his pay to $350,200. The contract also already gave the board allowance to increase his salary by 3% annually after conducting a performance review. He is also required by the contract to propose goals by June 1 each year, starting in 2022.

CPS officials have not released the full contract but said another amendment to Martinez’s contract appears to expand the definition of what could prompt the CEO’s termination. The new language says that includes any conduct “inconsistent with the CEO’s duties and obligations to CPS or the Board, or that may be reasonably perceived to have a material adverse impact on the good name and integrity of CPS or the Board in the sole judgment of the Board.”

The third contract change, according to district officials, specifies that a not-for-cause termination of the CEO requires a 180-day notice, during which the CEO must continue to work to help with the transfer of duties.

Martinez took the helm of the district in late September 2021, a few weeks into the new school year and as CPS was still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 and a series of conflicts with the Chicago Teachers Union over pandemic safety protocols. He struggled to scale up COVID-19 testing or to implement a test-to-stay program and dealt with legal and parental pressure to end the mask mandate.

Also Wednesday, Board Vice President Sendhil Revuluri announced he is leaving the board and Wednesday was his last meeting. He was appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and began serving in June 2019.

Comments / 2

Frank58
3d ago

please!!!! look at your property tax bill. and then wonder why so high. out of over 300 schools, only 15 are performing to education standards. the teachers need to give a refund to the city and taxpayers

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Chicago

10 of Chicago's most powerful people in 2022

Welcome to our inaugural annual Axios Chicago Power Players List, a chance to look back at influential leaders who left their marks on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people.The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, 10 spots won't cover every influential person in Chicago, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your own picks. Just email...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian refugees, Chicago families join Mayor Lightfoot for holiday shopping

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six families had a great time Christmas shopping on Saturday – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.It was part of the city's Christmas in the Wards tradition.Mayor Lightfoot joined the families at the Walmart at 10900 S. Doty Ave. in Pullman.Two of the families are from Ukraine and now live in Chicago. Four other families are from different parts of the city.They are joining hundreds of families – all filling their stockings thanks to the program.Two moms told us why this all means so much to them."When I arrived here, I had only one suitcase," said Ukrainian refugee Oksana...
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Transit Faces Steep Budget Gap

Without new funding sources, the Chicago Transit Authority could be forced to raise fares and reduce service by 2026, warns Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. The Regional Transportation Authority of Northern Illinois acknowledges the heavy reliance of Chicago-area transit agencies on fare revenue is unsustainable. The agency faces a $730 million budget shortfall in 2026.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Leaked call shows alleged bribe by Wilson consultant to Ja’Mal Green

This article was originally published by The TRiiBE. An audio recording allegedly between mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s political consultant Rickey Hendon and a volunteer for Ja’Mal Green’s campaign has leaked—and the talk details a bribe offered to Green’s team to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to a disturbance in the 9900 block of S. Wentworth near 99th around 7:33 p.m. and found a man had broken into a home armed with a knife.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

NW Side churches protest CHA’s handling of Lathrop Homes

CHICAGO — Pastors and parishioners from a pair of Northwest side churches gathered Saturday to protest what they said was the Chicago Housing Authority’s lack of development in the Lathrop neighborhood. “We will be going throughout this community of Lathrop, and we will see that there are many, many families still waiting for housing, still […]
CHICAGO, IL
smartcitiesdive.com

Chicago transit users could see fare hikes, service cuts without new funding sources

The Chicago transit system could run off a fiscal cliff in 2026 as remaining federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds run out, leaving a $730 million budget gap. That could force substantial fare increases, drastic cuts in service or both, according to the Regional Transportation Authority of Northern Illinois, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra commuter railroad and Pace suburban bus system.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Seeking To Create New TIF District

Broadview is seeking to consolidate two TIF districts into a single Roosevelt Road and 17th Avenue TIF district. | File. Saturday, December 10, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Broadview plans to consolidate two existing tax increment financing (TIF) districts into a single district in a move designed to...
BROADVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

U.S. Surgeon General Urges Chicagoans To Get Booster Shot

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging Chicagoans to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise during the holiday season. Speaking yesterday at the City Club of Chicago, the nation’s top doctor said we want to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves and our family members during this winter season. He did say that he doesn’t expect this winter to be as bad as last winter when we had the omicron variant was surging.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy