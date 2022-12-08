Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Oregon Blueberry Brown Sugar Ginger Ramekin Cakes
Everything is better with a boost of blue! Chef Leif Benson joined us to share a delicious holiday dessert you can make with Oregon Blueberries. Oregon Blueberries are frozen straight from the farm and available at your local grocers. For more information on Oregon Blueberries and other great recipes, click here!
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
The Daily South
Baked Brie With Pomegranate And Pistachios
Who doesn’t love a warm, melty baked Brie appetizer for the holidays? While many recipes call for wrapping a whole wheel of Brie in puff pastry, this recipe gives you a break by skipping the wrapping all together and topping the cheese with a sweet-tart mixture of honey- and orange-spiked pomegranate juice, pomegranate seeds (technically called arils), and crunchy, festive pistachios.
