The driver of an armored truck was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in Oak Park. While limited details are available at this time, Village Trustee Ravi Parakkat posted to Facebook that two masked men had robbed the driver of an armored truck at approximately 8:45 a.m., Dec. 12, while the driver was making a delivery to ATMs at Chase Bank, 933 Madison St.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO