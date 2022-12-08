From Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Vacation to your father swearing under his breath as he tied a spider’s web to the top of the family station wagon, generations of men have asked, How much weight can I put on my car roof? But in the rush to assemble the family, strap items into a cargo box, and pull out of the driveway on schedule, many are more likely to research bridge clearances than running a quick Google search asking, “How much weight can roof racks hold?” Car roof weight capacity if often overlooked or assumed, and this can lead to disastrous (and dangerous) results. If you’ve ever wondered — or if you’ve got your own end-of-summer vacation quickly approaching with more gear than interior storage — figuring out how much weight a car can carry is critical. (And no, just because it all fits in a cargo box isn’t a foolproof rule of thumb.) So here it is, the ultimate guide to answer an age-old question: How much weight can a car roof hold? The answer might surprise you.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO