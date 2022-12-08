Read full article on original website
McDonald's Launches a Whole New Kind of Restaurant
Digital-forward restaurants are some of the fast-food industry's most controversial new developments -- some see them as a way to cut the use of staff and speed up the ordering process while others describe them as too automated and soulless for their tastes. In the last year, chicken chain Wingstop...
What time does Wendy's start serving lunch? Breaking down the fast food chain's hours
Wendy's starts serving its lunch menu at 10:30 a.m. until closing. The breakfast menu is served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
I'm a dad raising my kids vegan. Disney made it really hard for them to eat vegan food.
The author says there were vegan options for adults, but only vegetarian ones for children. They opted to feed the kids tons of snacks.
