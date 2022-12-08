ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five children. One of the children, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

Police respond to 2 reports of shots fired on Sunday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police investigated two reports of shots fired Sunday, and as of Monday, no arrests have been made. About 2:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to 1500 block of Wabash Avenue near the Cargill Plant with a report of shots fired, police said. Police found shell casings,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 shot on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

