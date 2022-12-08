Read full article on original website
Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he […]
Man, girlfriend arrested in deadly drug deal gone wrong at Brownsburg park
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man and his girlfriend were arrested for a deadly drug deal gone wrong at a Brownsburg park on Thursday night. Police identified 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre as the suspect in the killing of 20-year-old Christian Arciniega at Cardinal Bark Park, located at 3432 Hornaday Road. Investigators...
YAHOO!
One teen fatally shot, another detained by Muncie police
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male. Delaware County emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive, on the city's north side, at 12:32 a.m. Monday. City police and emergency medical personnel from the...
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five children. One of the children, a […]
Police: Man stabbed outside east Indianapolis hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed outside a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police said. The stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn, located at 6990 E. 21st St., near the Interstate 70 exit onto Shadeland Avenue.
Police: Near north side fatal shooting appears self-inflicted
INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Sunday in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street, just south of Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery and west of North Capitol Avenue. Police who were...
Multiple children injured, 1 critically, in crash on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple children were taken to the hospital following a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday evening, police said. In all, seven people, including the two drivers and five children, were involved. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Norcroft Drive,...
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was in his car. Ron Sexton, a local stand-up comedian and voice actor on "The Bob and Tom Show" as Donnie Baker, counted nine bullet holes through his rental car.
Two arrested in connection with Brownsburg homicide
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a homicide on Thursday night in Brownsburg, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.
YAHOO!
Police respond to 2 reports of shots fired on Sunday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police investigated two reports of shots fired Sunday, and as of Monday, no arrests have been made. About 2:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to 1500 block of Wabash Avenue near the Cargill Plant with a report of shots fired, police said. Police found shell casings,...
WTHR
IMPD investigating shooting on south US 31
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the far south side of Indianapolis early Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a strip mall on U.S. 31 near the intersection of Stop 11 Road just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday on a reported shooting and found the man, whose name was not shared.
mymixfm.com
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis home was hit by at least 90 bullets early Thursday morning. The shooting left one man wounded. Just after 4 a.m., a home on Gent Ave. came under fire. That’s on Indy’s near northwest side, near W. 21st St. and N. Harding St.
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County. 23-year-old Victoria Jimenez has been sentenced to eight years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and one year on probation. Jimenez was driving...
WISH-TV
1 shot on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot and is in critical condition early Sunday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is on the city’s northeast side of town.
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He […]
Police investigating after person shows up at hospital shortly after early-morning shooting
Police are working to determine if a person that showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning was connected to a shooting that happened shortly beforehand.
WISH-TV
IMPD releases video from police shooting that killed man who took girlfriend hostage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Friday released a critical incident video detailing an October police shooting that killed a man who had taken his girlfriend hostage. Just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance with...
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
texasbreaking.com
Indianapolis Fatal Stabbing Spree Murderess Free from Death Penalty, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
Kirsten Wolf, 30, was charged by prosecutors in Indianapolis after she went on a bizarre and fatal stabbing spree in May 2020. The accused accepted a 100-year sentence and will be convicted in January 2023. Intended to Kill Strangers. Wolf has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, one count...
