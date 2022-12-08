Read full article on original website
KMOV
Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. On Aug. 4, 2021, Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase. Now, his family said they’re ready for justice heading into his bench trial.
KMOV
Man shot after car-clouting confrontation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton on Sunday around 8 p.m. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe that the man was shot after confronting multiple people he believed to be car-clouting suspects.
KMOV
Man found shot, killed Saturday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 33-year-old man was found dead in the 900 block of Theresa Avenue Saturday evening just before 8 a.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were canvassing the area for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and attempted rape. Officers found the man, who has not been identified, on the porch of a house on Theresa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Package Thieves in Clayton Remain Unidentified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton County Police are asking for assistance in identifying two individuals who are connected to recent package thefts. On December 2nd, a male suspect (shown above) stole packages from homes in the Davis Place Neighborhood. The man fled the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan, being driven by a white woman. The vehicle in question appears to have a damaged front bumper and a Missouri temporary license tag. These individuals have been linked to other thefts that occurred in University City and St. Louis City, and possibly even St. Charles, Ladue, and Kirkwood.
KMOV
Family of fallen St. Louis City police officer waits patiently as accused killer changes plea to insanity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two and a half years after Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, his family is still waiting for their day in court. Bohannon, 29, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for...
KMOV
Man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood Saturday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in a home in the 5900 block of Romaine Place in north St. Louis Saturday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found Aaron Gordon Jr. after 1 p.m. in the house. A witness told police they saw Gordon walk into the residence and heard gunshots a short time later. Gordon had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Police investigate overnight shooting near Missouri Botanical Garden
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot twice in south St. Louis Monday, Dec. 12. SLMPD says the shooting was called in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue near the Missouri Botanical Garden just after 1 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in his stomach and shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in serious, but stable, condition.
KMOV
Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood Monday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting Monday morning in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to SLMPD, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. A homicide unit was requested by police. A suspect has been taken into custody.
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are asking for help to solve the killing of a woman in South City. Police found the 23-year-old victim just after midnight in an alley near South Broadway and Loughborough. She died at the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information to...
KMOV
‘You can hide the truth, but eventually it’s going to find a way’; Lamar Johnson hopeful for Monday’s hearing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lamar Johnson is confident about his upcoming Monday hearing, which might be surprising. He’s spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. This time his faith is in God. “I mean, I believe in God. I believe...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in St. Louis Monday morning
Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
KMOV
Metro East community comes together to honor gun violence victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East community is coming together to honor young victims of gun violence. Family and friends gathered this morning for a memorial service in Cahokia Heights. They shared stories of loved ones they’d lost and pushed for solutions to stop the killings.
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
KMOV
Columbia, S.C., Deputy Chief drops out of bid for next SLMPD chief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS, KMOV) - The Columbia, South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief, Melron Kelly, has withdrawn his name from the race to become chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. WIS-TV reports that officials in contact with Kelly said that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly...
KMOV
Man killed in single-vehicle crash near De Soto
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 66-year-old man died after hitting a rock bluff while driving near De Soto Saturday around 7 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an incident report that Dennis W. Pruitte was driving north on Hardin Road approaching Route V when he drove off the roadway and hit a bluff head-on. Pruitte was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead.
KMOV
Two-story house fire in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a two-story house on Maffitt Avenue in North City. The fire broke out just after nine o’clock on Saturday. There have been no reports of any injuries. Crews have been working to keep the fire...
KMOV
St. Louis aldermen discuss nearly doubling board salary
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen discussed potentially raising alderperson’s salary by tens of thousands of dollars. Saturday, the board’s Personnel and Administration Committee discussed a bill raising the pay of aldermen from roughly $37,000 to $72,000. St. Louis alderwoman...
KMOV
Homeowners seeing results as STL city crews board up hundreds of dangerous properties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -Two crews of three men are responsible for closing off at least 4,000 of St. Louis City’s vacant and most dangerous properties. “First thing we have to do is check for safety. Make sure there’s no structural bricks falling. Make sure the front porch isn’t caving in,” says Board Up Section crew member Trevon Finney.
KMOV
US Marine Corps, local stores and organizations team up for ‘Toys for Tots’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Marine Corps teamed up with local stores and organizations to collect toys for kids in need in Kirkwood. This is the ninth holiday season these groups have teamed up for Toys for Tots.
