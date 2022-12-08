Read full article on original website
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
CBS Denver Picks Michael Spencer to Anchor After Jim Bennemann’s Retirement
Michael Spencer has been named anchor of the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscast on CBS Colorado (KCNC). Spencer will anchor alongside Karen Leigh, and will succeed Jim Benemann when he retires from the Denver CBS owned station at the end of March 2023. “As our main sports anchor, Michael...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
CEO, Longtime CSU Leader Tapped as Finalist for President of CSU Fort Collins
Amy Parsons—CEO of a global e-commerce company based in Denver, longtime Colorado State University leader, and former executive vice chancellor for the CSU System—has been named as the finalist in the search for the 16th president of Colorado State University in Fort Collins. The Board of Governors of...
Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap
After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Cherry Creek High School wins first-ever CHSAA-sanctioned esports championship
High school students from across Colorado with skillsets in an undeniably growing competitive discipline recently participated in the state's inaugural championship, and now Colorado has its first-ever CHSAA-supported esports title holders.
Score: Loveland Set to Welcome in 2nd Axe Throwing Joint
You wouldn't think that Loveland would need two axe throwing establishments within a couple of blocks of each other, but that's not stopping these folks. Axe throwing in Colorado has really grown in popularity over the last few years. There are two locations in Fort Collins to throw axes, now Loveland will have two, as well. This new one in Loveland has a name that many may find "bordering on offensive."
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Six Northern Colorado players named to Phil Steele/DraftScout All-Big Sky
Six University of Northern Colorado football players earned seven spots on the Phil Steele/DraftScout Big Sky All-Conference teams. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Anderson-Taylor led the program, landing a spot on the first team. He finished with 112 total tackles, according to the NCAA, averaging 10.2 tackles per game to lead the conference. He also contributed an FCS-high five forced fumbles and was No. 9 for tackles per game. Anderson-Taylor was named a HERO Sports Sophomore All-American, as well.
Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation
Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver's weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with …. Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver's weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. Denver weather:...
Colorado’s Biggest Teddy Bear Toss Is This Saturday. What Is It?
In Colorado, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Not just because of the holidays, but because it means it's time for the biggest teddy bear toss in all of Colorado. Are you ready?. What Is A Teddy Bear Toss?. If you're a fan of hockey or sports in...
Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley
During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
Denver weather: Warm before the storm
Sunday will be warm and dry when it comes to Denver’s weather before a snowstorm moves across the state with accumulating snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures.
Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos
Harris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over. Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
