Fort Collins, CO

CBS Denver

Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!

DENVER(CBS)-  There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
KDVR.com

Where wolves could be released in Colorado

Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
Westword

Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap

After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
94.3 The X

Score: Loveland Set to Welcome in 2nd Axe Throwing Joint

You wouldn't think that Loveland would need two axe throwing establishments within a couple of blocks of each other, but that's not stopping these folks. Axe throwing in Colorado has really grown in popularity over the last few years. There are two locations in Fort Collins to throw axes, now Loveland will have two, as well. This new one in Loveland has a name that many may find "bordering on offensive."
Fort Morgan Times

Six Northern Colorado players named to Phil Steele/DraftScout All-Big Sky

Six University of Northern Colorado football players earned seven spots on the Phil Steele/DraftScout Big Sky All-Conference teams. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Anderson-Taylor led the program, landing a spot on the first team. He finished with 112 total tackles, according to the NCAA, averaging 10.2 tackles per game to lead the conference. He also contributed an FCS-high five forced fumbles and was No. 9 for tackles per game. Anderson-Taylor was named a HERO Sports Sophomore All-American, as well.
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with snow accumulation

Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver's weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. Denver weather: Strong storm system Tuesday with …. Enjoy the above-average temperatures in Denver's weather forecast Sunday before the next snowstorm moves in late Monday overnight into Tuesday. Denver weather:...
99.9 The Point

Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley

During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
Daily Beast

Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos

Harris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over. Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.
