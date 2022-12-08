Read full article on original website
Related
All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Dec. 9-11
Get the details on all the new holiday movies airing on Hallmark, Lifetime, OWN, CBS, and more the weekend of Dec. 9-11.
Violent Night: 7 Great Christmas Movie References In The Action Movie
Violent Night is loaded with hard-hitting action, side-splitting humor, and Christmas movie references. Here are some of the best...
wegotthiscovered.com
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
A Christmas Twist: 4 Hilarious Christmas Horror Movies to Watch in December
If the usual holiday movies aren't your style, you might want to switch things up with some Christmas horror movies. Here are four of our favorites.
Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022
Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
Polygon
The war on Christmas turned Santa Claus into an action star
It’s December 24th. The stockings are hung. The gifts are wrapped. The fireplace is crackling. You know the drill. You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: If you do, Santa Claus will tear open a can of whoop-ass on you.
Business Insider
The 11 best Christmas movies on Disney Plus — from 'Home Alone' to 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Disney Plus has a fun selection of Christmas movies that are perfect for streaming over the holidays. Highlights include originals like "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," and favorites like "Home Alone." Disney Plus starts at...
Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg
Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
denver7.com
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' most watched Christmas movie in US
With the holiday season here, people will be looking to get into the spirit by watching Christmas movies. Since there are a lot of holiday movies out there, Wishlisted set out to see what Christmas movies are prevalent in each state. Using Google Trends, Wishlisted said they ran the top...
27 of the best holiday movies streaming on Netflix (2022)
The holiday season is once again upon us, which means it’s time to curl up on the couch with a snack and watch some movies. We’ve got you covered with the best holiday flicks you can watch on Netflix in 2022, from romance to drama to comedy and everything in between.
Okay, Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Dumb Little Brain Last Week
These pictures are absolutely stunning, I tell ya.
Dark Tower Series Adaptation Eyed as Mike Flanagan's First Amazon Project Following Surprise Netflix Exit
Mike Flanagan is hitting the ground running at Amazon. Just days after announcing that he was fleeing his longtime perch at Netflix for Amazon Studios, the man behind the Haunting franchise and Midnight Mass has revealed that one of the first projects he and producing partner Trevor Macy are eyeing is a series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. “We view it as a as a series that’s going at least five seasons” followed by two standalone films, Flanagan tells our sister site Deadline. “I have an enormous amount of it worked out in my brain… I have a pilot script I’m thrilled...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0