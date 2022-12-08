Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Program Funds Meat-Cutting Classes in High Schools
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new program will help put meat-cutting and food safety programs in more Minnesota high schools. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has unveiled the Meat Education and Training Grant Program. The program will award about $350,000 in funding to develop meat-cutting programs in high schools...
Weather Announcements for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022. The Pioneers, Voyagers, and New Frontiers programs will close two hours early. All after school activities are canceled. - FOLEY. Will be closing at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. - Holdingford. No after school activities or after school childcare. -...
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. -- Benton/Stearns Education Program (Pioneers, Voyagers, New Frontiers) -- St. Cloud Area Schools (online learning day) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice. -- Sartell-St. Stephen. -- Foley. -- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud. -- St. Cloud Area...
Eighth Shady’s Location Coming to Central Minnesota
ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- The owners of the Shady's Bar and Grill properties are adding an eighth location. Co-owner Lee Mergen says they are taking over RReV's Lakeside Tavern in St. Anna. Most people might know it better as The Landing which is what it was called for about 35 to 40 years.
GoFundMe Started for Boike Family that Lost Son in Crash.
My heart goes out to the family, friends, teammates and all who knew Charlie Boike. There are never the right words to say during a tragic loss such as this. It is felt by the community and impacts so much. That's the feel I got when the story broke about...
Job-Hunting Open House and Resource Fair Coming to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People looking for work in the St. Cloud area will have the opportunity to access some job-hunting resources this week. Career Solutions is hosting an open house at CareerForce on the campus of St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Visitors can learn about free career...
Residents Hear ‘Bold’ Vision for Future of Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In order for St. Cloud's downtown to grow it needs to be much more walkable, with a lot more mixed uses. That is the basic takeaway from the downtown Summit featuring two national experts on the topic. The event was held Monday night at the...
Nothing Will Ever Compare to the Feeling of a Snow Day as a Kid in Minnesota
"LONG PRAIRIE PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED! LONG PRAIRIE PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED!" I can still hear it clear as a bell in my head. My sister yelled it over and over as she ran down the stairs to wake me up on a winter morning to tell me we didn't have to go to school. Nothing like being woken up to be told you didn't actually have to wake up.
St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold
St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
Make Minnesota Christmas Parties Easy: Bring a Snackle Box
Last year at this time, my cousin sent me a screenshot of something amazing she found online. It was a fishing tackle box filled with various meats, cheeses, and snack items. It seemed like an absolute genius idea and I knew immediately I had to create one for myself. When...
Truck Stuck on Railroad Tracks in East St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Commuters in East St. Cloud had to find another route Tuesday morning after a truck got stuck on the railroad tracks. The St. Cloud Fire Department were called around 6:30 a.m. to East St. Germain Street after a truck with a ruptured fuel tank got stuck on the tracks.
St. Cloud Police Investigating ‘Non-Suspicious’ Death
ST. COUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police say officers are investigating a non-suspicious death. Officers responded to the 10 Block of 4th Avenue North Tuesday night where they found the body of an adult man. Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the death did not involve any type of shooting...
Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN
UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
This Christmas Treat Must Be A Central Minnesota Thing
Every year my wife makes the nastiest looking thing for our family's Christmas and yet the entire family sits and demolishes it right in front of my face. To me it looks totally nasty and I have no interest in trying it. It's called "Minnesota Sushi" here in central Minnesota,...
Former Pro Wrestler Operating a Food Truck in St. Cloud
A former professional wrestler turned food truck owner and operator....that's Jessie Kresa who's also known as ODB in the wrestling world. Kresa and her fiance', Al joined me on WJON. Kresa is a Maple Grove native who came to St. Cloud to attend St. Cloud State in 1996-1998 where she played on the club women's hockey team.
St. Augusta Lands New Commercial Development Project
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a new 234,000-square-foot building being tabbed as the St. Augusta Commerce Center. The light industrial development will be built on a 21-acre parcel of land at 24610 County Road 75. F Street Development Group based in Milwaukee,...
New Report Reveals Business Stressors
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report stresses the challenges businesses face in Minnesota. The eighth annual Business Benchmark report from the Minnesota Chamber finds Minnesota businesses face some of the highest tax rates in the nation, and lag behind other states in overall growth. Beth Kadoun is Vice...
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0