Saint Cloud, MN

New Program Funds Meat-Cutting Classes in High Schools

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new program will help put meat-cutting and food safety programs in more Minnesota high schools. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has unveiled the Meat Education and Training Grant Program. The program will award about $350,000 in funding to develop meat-cutting programs in high schools...
MINNESOTA STATE
Weather Announcements for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022. The Pioneers, Voyagers, and New Frontiers programs will close two hours early. All after school activities are canceled. - FOLEY. Will be closing at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. - Holdingford. No after school activities or after school childcare. -...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. -- Benton/Stearns Education Program (Pioneers, Voyagers, New Frontiers) -- St. Cloud Area Schools (online learning day) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice. -- Sartell-St. Stephen. -- Foley. -- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud. -- St. Cloud Area...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud-based Insurance Agency Sold

St. Cloud (WJON News) - A St. Cloud–based insurance company has been sold. Mahowald Insurance, L-L-C in St. Cloud has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher and Company based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Officials say Bob Mahowald Junior and the staff will remain in St. Cloud and continue to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Truck Stuck on Railroad Tracks in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Commuters in East St. Cloud had to find another route Tuesday morning after a truck got stuck on the railroad tracks. The St. Cloud Fire Department were called around 6:30 a.m. to East St. Germain Street after a truck with a ruptured fuel tank got stuck on the tracks.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
MINNESOTA STATE
Former Pro Wrestler Operating a Food Truck in St. Cloud

A former professional wrestler turned food truck owner and operator....that's Jessie Kresa who's also known as ODB in the wrestling world. Kresa and her fiance', Al joined me on WJON. Kresa is a Maple Grove native who came to St. Cloud to attend St. Cloud State in 1996-1998 where she played on the club women's hockey team.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Augusta Lands New Commercial Development Project

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for a new 234,000-square-foot building being tabbed as the St. Augusta Commerce Center. The light industrial development will be built on a 21-acre parcel of land at 24610 County Road 75. F Street Development Group based in Milwaukee,...
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
New Report Reveals Business Stressors

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report stresses the challenges businesses face in Minnesota. The eighth annual Business Benchmark report from the Minnesota Chamber finds Minnesota businesses face some of the highest tax rates in the nation, and lag behind other states in overall growth. Beth Kadoun is Vice...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
