Related
Gizmodo
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Edition Is Now on Disney+
It’s a big day for Muppet fans with a Disney+ subscription. As previously reported, the service has just added the “full-length version” of Brian Henson’s 1992 film, The Muppet Christmas Carol. However, unlike some of the other new releases this weekend, it’s not that easy to find. So let us help out.
CNET
The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch
As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
Tim Allen on keeping ‘Christ’ in Christmas: ‘It literally is a religious holiday’
Tim Allen insisted on honoring the religious roots of the Christmas holiday while producing his new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.
"Must Love Christmas" airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 11
Mark Amato, who has created a dozen holiday-themed films, including last season's CBS Original movie "A Christmas Proposal," as well as "A Kiss Before Christmas," is writing "Must Love Christmas." "The Equalizer"'s Liza Lapira stars in the film as a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine. "Must Love Christmas" Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Read more about additional CBS holiday films here.
‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 6 Preview: Christmas Is on the Line in the Finale
'The Santa Clauses' Episode 6 will task the Calvins with saving Christmas. Can they convince Simon to step aside before the finale is through?
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Stars Reunite for Lifetime Movie 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of the Old West drama, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, that ran on CBS for six seasons in the 1990s have a treat to look forward to this winter. The show's main actors, Jane Seymour (who played Dr. Michaela Quinn) and Joe Lando (Byron Sully), have reunited in a brand new Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Spark.
All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Dec. 9-11
Get the details on all the new holiday movies airing on Hallmark, Lifetime, OWN, CBS, and more the weekend of Dec. 9-11.
Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others
It was just two years ago that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen. Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we? Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 150 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets. But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action,...
startattle.com
Christmas Class Reunion (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Aimee Teegarden
Valedictorian Elle is determined to host a perfect 15-year high school reunion. She’s looking forward to seeing her high school crush Kam, but she finds unexpected support in bad boy Devin. Startattle.com – Christmas Class Reunion 2022. Christmas Class Reunion is a Hallmark romance comedy directed by Jonathan...
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie About Louisiana
This Louisiana-based movie is the most popular Christmas film about the Pelican State.
TV's Original Christmas "Grinch": A Closer Look at the Animated Classic
The Grinch Who Stole Christmas from 1966Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society/Craig Kausen. [Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from exclusive interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Godfather of Harlem season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Forest Whitaker-led drama
Godfather of Harlem season 3 brings back Forest Whitaker's Bumpy Johnson. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
Why All But Two Original Puppets From Rankin/Bass' Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Melted
The Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment classic, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," remains a holiday favorite for critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and also for a whole new generation of fans today. Burl Ives' narration, as Sam the Snowman, certainly lent the 1964's cartoon production some much-needed gravitas, but it was the stop-motion puppet animation that stole the show and helped make it the longest-running Christmas special in TV history. And the men behind the magic of those unforgettable puppets were Tadahito Mochinaga and Ichiro Komuro.
game-news24.com
The Walking Dead: All-Stars introduce new Hero Inventor Eugene along with the Holiday Seasonal event
The Walking Dead, a new survivor is entering town. All Stars is a mobile collection, a game from Com2uS Holdings and Skybound Entertainment. Today’s 1.7.5 welcomes Inventor Eugene to its post-apocalyptic wonderland and transforms the halls in seasonal lighting. The inventor named Eugenes has diverse skills in the new Survival Record stages, earn rewards via limited-time seasonal events, and spend the summer showcasing their talent, and more.
Shadow and Bone Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date
Watch: "Shadow and Bone" Stars Share Best Fan Experiences. Beyond the shadow of a doubt, season two is on the way. On Dec. 8, Netflix announced the official premiere date for season two of its fantasy drama Shadow and Bone—and it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer for the sophomore season. The streamer confirmed as such in a Dec. 8 Instagram post, which included a series of images from the highly anticipated season. The caption read, "You've been good, so here's brand new photos from SHADOW AND BONE s2! MARCH 16TH."
