ECU team helping to identify a centuries-old shipwreck

For more than 200 years, sailboats and fishing boats have unknowingly passed over the site of a presumed historic shipwreck off the southern coast of the island of Antigua. Now, East Carolina University maritime historians, underwater archaeologists, divers and students are researching the hidden vessel in hopes of helping to confirm its identity.

In 2013, when the Antigua and Barbuda National Parks and Antigua and Barbuda Department of Marine Services conducted a survey of the English and Falmouth Harbors, large timbers were discovered. Having no underwater archaeologists available to conduct further research, the discovery remained undisturbed until 2021, when a team of underwater archaeologists from the University of the French West Indies in Martinique conducted a sonar survey of the site.

This fall, Lynn Harris, an ECU professor of history who specializes in African and Caribbean maritime history and archaeology, was invited to partner on the research project. Led by Harris, graduate students and faculty and staff from the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Department of History and program in maritime studies spent 15 days in October investigating the submerged vessel, called the Tank Bay shipwreck.

ECU’s team includes Harris; Jennifer McKinnon, co-investigator and professor of history who specializes in historical and maritime archaeology and cultural heritage management; Jeremy Borelli, maritime research associate in charge of equipment and logistics; Ryan Bradley, diving and water safety officer; and 10 graduate students in the maritime studies graduate program who participated through their field school in maritime history and underwater archaeology course.

As part of their training, ECU maritime studies students participate in two 15-day underwater archaeology field schools annually. Students learn practical skills in collecting, processing and analyzing datasets from submerged and terrestrial maritime heritage sites to answer specific research and heritage management questions.

“The ECU MA program in maritime studies is one of a handful in the world that trains students in underwater archaeology and provides unique opportunities for them to participate in exciting projects such as this one,” Harris said. “This project is at a formative stage where the team is attempting to confirm the identity of the Tank Bay shipwreck with high potential to be an 18th-century French trade warship.”

Students performed underwater mapping of a historic quay in the dockyard and documented cannons, anchors and other fortifications at risk on the hilltops surrounding the harbor. In addition to historic structure research, the team gathered baseline data (using photography, LIDAR and 3-D modeling) on erosion on the coastal heritage sites and on submerged seabed areas below the fortifications where artifacts and old anchorage mooring chains lay.

The team recovered pipes, ceramic, glass, fishing weights, musket balls and strips of sheathing from the Tank Bay wreck, and students set up exhibits of the recovered artifacts for political dignitaries, including the governor-general of Antigua and Barbuda and naval dockyard donors. In addition, students worked with community groups and offered UNESCO UNITWIN underwater archaeology capacity-building workshops in the evenings or as part of daily rotations.

The ECU team worked closely with other expedition collaborators, including the University of the French West Indies, the Antigua and Barbuda National Parks — supported by Antigua & Barbuda Search and Rescue — and the American Association of Port Authorities. The project was made possible with financing from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Directorate of Memory, Culture and Archives of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, the National Park of Antigua and Barbuda, and ECU.

Further investigation of the artifacts will take place over the next few months; ECU’s team will co-author a report based on its analysis.

Treasured Pirates recognized

Twenty-seven East Carolina University faculty and staff have received 2022 Treasured Pirate Awards for their outstanding contributions to ECU.

“ECU is proud to have numerous outstanding faculty and staff members that make up the university’s greatest resource — its people,” Rob Weatherly, director of learning and organizational development for ECU Human Resources, said at a recognition ceremony on Nov. 30 in Harvey Hall.

ECU Chief of Staff Chris Locklear congratulated the winners on behalf of Chancellor Philip Rogers.

“Since the chancellor’s return, he has emphasized the importance of being a mission-aligned, future-focused, innovative and adaptive campus, with our people at the center of our work, operating as one ECU to fulfill our commitments to our students and to our region,” Locklear said. “Today, the honorees represent this standard of excellence and are among the reasons why it is yet another great day to be a Pirate.”

Employees are nominated by their peers for accomplishments that exceed expectations or go beyond the employee’s normal scope of duties. Awards may represent achievement in several categories: customer service, efficiency and innovations, human relations, outstanding state government service, public service, safety and heroism, or demonstration of the spirit of North Carolina.

Nominations are reviewed at the division or departmental level and presented to the Treasured Pirate University Committee, made up of representatives from each division. Winners received a certificate and trophy at the ceremony and will receive a $250 monetary award.

2022 Treasured Pirates

Academic Affairs — Katie Butler, Tanya Cannon, Theresa Cartwright, Marianne Cox, Joshua Pitzer, Kelli Russell and Allison WintersAcademic Affairs: Health Sciences — Allison Cox, Karen Eastwood, Courtney Horns, Melinda Howard, Kym Jefferson, Heidi Parker, Erika Taylor, Richele Thompson, Andie Williams and Melissa YowAcademic Affairs: Research, Economic Development and Engagement — Ashley CoxAdministration and Finance — Catherine Laney, Terry Little, Tiffanie Simerson and Tammy StricklandAthletics — Lannie HalesChancellor’s Division — Rachel BakerStudent Affairs — Wood Davidson and Madeline O’ConnorUniversity Advancement — Maha Banning