Alexandra Daddario Delivers Gothic Glamour in Dior Ballgown & Hidden Heels at ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere

By Melody Rivera
 4 days ago
Alexandra Daddario put a gothic twist on an elegant ensemble as she arrived for “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. The actress stars in the AMC’s series, which premieres on Jan. 8, as the lead character Rowan Fielding, alongside Jack Huston and Harry Hamlin.

To the event, the “White Lotus” actress wore a black Dior gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a black belt. As the dress cascaded into a ballgown skirt, it replaced the polka dot material with a gold embroidered mesh. The stunning piece is from Dior’s cruise 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

To accessorize, Daddario opted for an assortment of silver-toned statement rings and a sparkling diamond choker. Daddario kept her dark brown hair in a sleek low bun, keeping it away from her face to bring attention to her dark purple lip. Her gothic beauty look was created by hairstylist Bobby Eliot and makeup artist Lottie Star.

Daddario’s elegant look was put together by Emma Jade Morrison who also works with Emily Ratajkowski, Lindsay Lohan , and Madeline Brewer.

The actress has a consistent relationship with Dior as she acts as the brand’s global ambassador. She has been seen in multiple ensembles from the designer including the embroidered gown she wore to the Guggenheim Gala last month.

The actress’ footwear was hidden by the black embroidery that lined the gown. She most likely slipped on a pair of black stiletto sandals to match her dress. Daddario often gravitates towards embellished sandals or pointed-toe pumps from designer labels like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin for red carpet events. Off-duty, she usually slips into mules or sneakers from affordable brands like New Balance.

PHOTOS: Alexandra Daddario & More Celebs Step Out in Style at the Dior Addict Party

