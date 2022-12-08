ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kate Winslet opens up about the challenges of parenthood: ‘None of us as parents have a manual’

By Ellie Muir
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493VOD_0jc1RTHe00

Kate Winslet has opened up about the difficulties of raising a child.

In I Am... Ruth , a new film airing on Channel 4 tonight, Winslet stars as a mother of a teenage girl – played by her own daughter Mia Threapleton – who is struggling with issues related to social media.

Speaking in a new interview, Winslet revealed how she took from her own experiences as a mother to play the character Ruth.

The new film is airing as part of Channel 4 ‘s I Am... series, a female-led drama anthology of standalone programmes, developed and written by director Dominic Savage in collaboration with the leading actor in each film.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning star said she worries about her own children’s relationship with technology.

"We all do [worry] – my youngest is about to turn nine and I do worry," she told Sky News . "But it’s very, very hard, isn’t it, as a parent?

“None of us as parents have a manual,” the Titanic stars said.

She continued: “As a woman in her 40s, often women think this is the time when we kind of start to fade and decline a little bit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kitDc_0jc1RTHe00

“NO, you become more woman, more powerful, more important, your voice is stronger – get out there and use it.”

Earlier this week, Winslet recycled a gown she first wore seven years ago while attending the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water .

The actor plays Ronal in the long-awaited sequel, and attended the premiere at London’s Leicester Square. She first wore the grey gown by designer Badgley Mischka in 2015 for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Dressmaker .

I Am Ruth airs on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I wanted to hug her and make it stop’: Kate Winslet on making the devastating drama I Am Ruth with her daughter

Kate Winslet had to fight every ounce of maternal instinct in her body on the set of her latest project, I Am Ruth. In the feature-length Channel 4 drama, Winslet and her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton, star as a mother and her child caught in the cold, lonely grip of a mental health crisis. “There were moments when I would look at Mia and go, ‘Oh my god, she’s doing it. She’s really doing it.’ And I wanted to hug her and make it stop,” Winslet told press at the event’s launch last week, blinking back tears as she recalled...
The Independent

Kate Winslet denies rumours she has been approached for The Holiday sequel

Kate Winslet has shut down rumours that she is to take part in a sequel to the hit Christmas film The Holiday.Theories emerged that the actor, 47, was to join co-stars Jude Law, Cameron Diaz and Jack Black for a follow-up movie.However, Winslet told People magazine that the rumours were the first she’d heard of a sequel.“I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up,” she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersKate Winslet says story of £17k energy bill for disabled girl’s needs ‘destroyed’ her
People

Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer

Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘The Holiday’ Sequel? Kate Winslet and Director Nancy Meyers Shut Down Rumors: ‘Sorry but It’s Not True’

“The Holiday” writer-director Nancy Meyers and her star Kate Winslet are shutting down rumors about a sequel that is allegedly going into production next year. The Sun reported Dec. 5 that a sequel to “The Holiday” was in development, with a source adding: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.” Not so fast. Meyers took to Instagram to debunk the rumor. The filmmaker wrote: “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.” Winslet separately shut down the sequel rumors...
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Distractify

Meet Kate Winslet's Three Kids — Including One Making Waves in Hollywood

Actress Kate Winslet is considered to be one of the most successful British talents in Hollywood. The 47-year-old won over the hearts of many with her portrayal of Rose Dawson in 1997’s Titanic. From there, Kate has gone on to lead a blossoming career and has even won the 2009 Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her work as Hannah Schmitz in 2008’s The Reader.
The Independent

LBC caller says Meghan Markle is ‘vindictive’ because she reminds him of his exes

An LBC caller told James O’Brien that he believes Meghan Markle is “vindictive” because she puts him in mind of his ex-girlfriends.The radio host appeared to be bemused by the caller’s remarks about the Duchess of Sussex, asking him what he was basing the criticism on.“I’ve been out with women like that myself,” he said, before a sceptical James interjected by asking: “you’ve gone out with women like Megan Markle?”Richard then proceeded to say that he knows the “high maintenance types.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Katie Holmes divides fans with Y2K-inspired red carpet outfit: ‘What year is this?’

Katie Holmes has divided fans with a recent fashion statement, after she debuted a Y2K-inspired red carpet outfit consisting of a strapless mini dress and jeans.On Friday, Holmes, 43, attended the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York City. For the occasion, the Alone Together star opted for a navy blue strapless mini dress, which she wore over a pair of light-wash bootleg jeans with frayed bottoms.The actress completed the casual look with a pair of black New Balance sneakers, a nose stud and a simple wavy hairstyle.On social media, the outfit choice sparked numerous comparisons to early 2000s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘Mom is gone’: Cher’s mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, dies aged 96

Cher has appeared to confirm the death of her mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, aged 96. The singer, 76, shared the news on social media, tweeting “mom is gone” with a sad-face emoji.Holt had been admitted to hospital with pneumonia and had been suffering from recurring health issues, Cher shared in September.“Sorry I’ve been MIA. Mom’s been sick off and on. She just got out of [hospital]. She had pneumonia. She’s getting better,” wrote the “Believe” singer on 9 September.She thanked her fans for their prayers the following day, adding that “home is the best medicine” for her...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The White Lotus star Theo James clarifies theory about his character’s children

The White Lotus season two reached its shocking conclusion with Monday (12 December) night’s final episode.The major reveal was, of course, the identity of the dead body teased in episode one. But the end of the series was marked by a number of startling revelations along the way.Warning: spoilers for The White Lotus season two finale follow!One such revelation came in episode five, when Harper (Aubrey Plaza) suggests to Daphne (Meghann Fahy) that Cameron (Theo James) may have been unfaithful during their night away from the hotel.“I’m sure whatever happened wasn’t a big deal. And, if anything ever happened,...
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal unseen photo of Archie and Lilibet in new Netflix trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, Harry and Meghan.In the teaser for volume two of their documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a sweet family photo of their two children: Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet “Lili” Diana, one.The black and white image shows Lili sitting on Prince Harry’s shoulders while dressed in a white floral dress and matching hair bow. Meghan, walking alongside Harry, is seen looking up at her daughter as she holds a dapper Archie in her arms.The trailer also showed many unseen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic

James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month. The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit...
The Independent

The Independent

974K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy