ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director issues plea to film’s more hateful fans

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJsNt_0jc1RPkk00

Everything Everywhere All At Once co-director Daniel Kwan has issued a message to the film’s more hateful fans.

Kwan co-directed the film alongside Daniel Scheinert. Released earlier this year, it became a sleeper hit thanks to word-of-mouth buzz and acclaim.

Unsurprisingly, the film is featured in lots of end-of-year lists that are ranking the best movies of 2022 ( including The Independent ’s ) – but some of the film’s fans are now nastily questioning those who are not including it in their personal top 10s.

As a consequence, screenshots of such messages are being shared on social media, and they have come to the attention of Kwan, who wrote a Twitter thread in response.

“The algorithm pushed this onto my timeline, and as one of the people who made the film, this aggression will not stand, man,” he wrote . “I know the end of year discourse on film twitter can be toxic af with all of the ‘Best of’ lists that come out, but this really needs to stop.”

He continued: “These end of year lists are a great opportunity for people to discover films they haven’t heard of (our film doesn’t need that), to help smaller films make money (don’t need that), and to celebrate the hard work of filmmakers we admire (don’t need anymore celebrating).”

Kwan said that, while he is “so grateful to the fans who love this film”, the negativity they are spreading is “counteractive to the film’s message”.

He said: “Next time you see something about our film that makes you angry, take a step back, remind yourself why you fell in love with our movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tOJY_0jc1RPkk00

In the hopes of putting an end to the nastiness, he shared a message that the film’s nice fans can send to potential trolls: “Hi, I’m Dan Kwan, one of the directors of EEAAO. I appreciate your love of the film, but maybe next time you can try to cool it on the aggression. This place is filled w/ s***ty discourse, don’t add to it (what would Waymond do?). Don’t feel bad, it’s tough to keep ur cool here.”

The film is expected to earn Oscar nominations for Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘They were happy to lie to protect my brother’: Prince Harry drops bombshell in new Netflix trailer

A new trailer for part two of the Netflix documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has dropped, in which Prince Harry takes aim at his brother Prince William.The trailer for the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan, which will be released on Thursday 15 December, arrived on Monday.It contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”The prince’s cryptic comments have led many on social media to speculate about the meaning behind his words. In the controversial new...
Variety

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Director Tells Fans to Stop Attacking Film Critics for Top 10 List Snubs: ‘Don’t Add’ to Toxic Discourse

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-director Daniel Kwan is telling fans of his A24 hit not to get toxic on social media when it comes to film critics snubbing the movie on their “best movies of 2022” lists. Some “Everything Everywhere” admirers stormed Twitter to criticize The New York Times film critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott for leaving the movie off their top 10 lists. Films that did make the cut included Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and foreign films like “EO.” One fan called Scott “pretentious” and an “upper middle class zealot” for snubbing “Everything Everywhere.” “I know the end of...
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Collider

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Angela Bassett Revealed She Filmed a Scene with [SPOILER]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently doing a number at the box office. And just like its predecessor, Black Panther, the film has received a wide range of positive reviews. The Ryan Coogler-directed film had the difficult task of paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa while at the same time crafting a new path forward. The success enjoyed by the film so far can be traced back to the exceptional performances put in by the cast members. Angela Bassett, who plays T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, has seen her performance in the film generate award buzz. Now, the actress who played a grieving mother and queen has spoken about a scene she had filmed with T’Challa’s son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun).
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut

In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Variety

‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron

James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Could the Best Actor lineup be filled out by Toms?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “The Whale” hits theaters, we reexamine Best Actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back at it again with our fingers ready to type about what seems like one of the most competitive acting categories of the year, even if Film Twitter doesn’t want to admit that’s the case. I’m typing, of course, about Best Actor, where Brendan Fraser has been the online pick of choice for months thanks to his performance...
The Independent

‘Mom is gone’: Cher’s mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, dies aged 96

Cher has appeared to confirm the death of her mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt, aged 96. The singer, 76, shared the news on social media, tweeting “mom is gone” with a sad-face emoji.Holt had been admitted to hospital with pneumonia and had been suffering from recurring health issues, Cher shared in September.“Sorry I’ve been MIA. Mom’s been sick off and on. She just got out of [hospital]. She had pneumonia. She’s getting better,” wrote the “Believe” singer on 9 September.She thanked her fans for their prayers the following day, adding that “home is the best medicine” for her...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
The Independent

LBC caller says Meghan Markle is ‘vindictive’ because she reminds him of his exes

An LBC caller told James O’Brien that he believes Meghan Markle is “vindictive” because she puts him in mind of his ex-girlfriends.The radio host appeared to be bemused by the caller’s remarks about the Duchess of Sussex, asking him what he was basing the criticism on.“I’ve been out with women like that myself,” he said, before a sceptical James interjected by asking: “you’ve gone out with women like Megan Markle?”Richard then proceeded to say that he knows the “high maintenance types.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

The White Lotus star Theo James clarifies theory about his character’s children

The White Lotus season two reached its shocking conclusion with Monday (12 December) night’s final episode.The major reveal was, of course, the identity of the dead body teased in episode one. But the end of the series was marked by a number of startling revelations along the way.Warning: spoilers for The White Lotus season two finale follow!One such revelation came in episode five, when Harper (Aubrey Plaza) suggests to Daphne (Meghann Fahy) that Cameron (Theo James) may have been unfaithful during their night away from the hotel.“I’m sure whatever happened wasn’t a big deal. And, if anything ever happened,...
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Used Rattlesnakes for the Sound of Namor's Wings

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being promoted to viewers, it was clear that despite the African kingdom losing its king and protector, they were still an exceedingly powerful nation. So, this meant, whoever was going to lead the assault on the most powerful nation in the world had to be equally powerful – not just powerful but scary and ominous. Step forward, the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the subaquatic villain and king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. To conjure up the most intimidating persona for the villain, director Ryan Coogler came up with an idea to make Namor’s wings tailored toward a deadly member of the animal kingdom.
The Independent

The Independent

974K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy