Christmas is still two weeks away, but families could get in the Christmas spirit at Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East by having Brunch with Santa Claus on Sunday. In addition to enjoying the Skunk and Goat's signature food and drinks, like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes and Freeport sausage, families could enjoy live music and a visit from Santa while they ate.

NORTH EAST, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO