Erie, PA

Jamestown City Council Reviewing School Traffic Safety Ordinances

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown City Council will review two ordinances during their work session meeting on Monday, focusing specifically on traffic cameras, with the goal of improving school safety. There are two proposals on the table, the first would install speed zone cameras within school zones,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to Hold Listening Session in Venango County

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will hold listening sessions across the commonwealth beginning December 13th, one will take place in Venango County. The listening sessions will give Pennsylvanians the opportunity to learn about the Authority, federal funding for broadband, and to hear about the important role they have in reviewing the new Federal Communications Commission broadband access map.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Erie County Redevelopment Authority Closes 100th Loan Under its One-Stop Shop

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) closed its 100th loan since the creation of its new one-stop shop for public financing. ECRDA said the 100th loan went to an Erie-based small business owner. Over the past two years, the ECRDA has closed 100 loans ranging in size from $10,000 to $1,000,000.
ERIE, PA
Drive-Thru Gift Giveaway with New Beginnings Church

The New Beginnings Church in Fairview teamed up with three banks and Dominoes to make the annual Gifts for West County event possible. The bank's were able to have angel tree's and make sure all the names were selected. The drive through toy give away for west county used to...
FAIRVIEW, PA
57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs

The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
ERIE, PA
Jamestown Child Giving Back This Holiday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — At just 12-years-old, a Jamestown middle schooler has helped hundreds of kids in need, have a great holiday season. From coats and boots, to toys and makeup, Taylnn Kendall is spreading holiday cheer. “For my giving mission, I have a giving mission for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May

A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
ERIE, PA
TSA Discovers Loaded Handgun, Ammunition in Carry-on at Erie International Airport

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered a loaded handgun and ammunition in a passenger's carry-on at Erie International Airport (ERI) on Friday, according to officials. The .380 caliber handgun was packed alongside a gun magazine loaded with seven bullets, TSA officials said. It was the first gun found by TSA...
ERIE, PA
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots

Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
ERIE, PA
Brunch with Santa at the Skunk and Goat

Christmas is still two weeks away, but families could get in the Christmas spirit at Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East by having Brunch with Santa Claus on Sunday. In addition to enjoying the Skunk and Goat's signature food and drinks, like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes and Freeport sausage, families could enjoy live music and a visit from Santa while they ate.
NORTH EAST, PA
Erie High School Students Inducted into Honor Society

Dozens of local high high school students earned recognition for their work Friday. 41 Erie High school Students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society because of their hard work. The students study a variety of fields - everything from digital media and computer programming to welding and cosmetology.

