Victims Of Gun Violence Call For Ban

Family members of those killed by gun violence calling for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to hold a vote on the House-passed assault weapons ban.

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre, says he wants to see real legislation.

Oliver says instead of passing gun legislation, lawmakers instead created DNA cards to more easily identify victims of gun violence

Joaquin's mother Patricia and members of Alex Schacter's family, another student killed at MSD, also urging lawmakers to pass a ban on assault weapons.

The comments coming as we approach the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images