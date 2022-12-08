ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Woman reveals that her ex-boyfriend kept a spreadsheet for every penny she owed him

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A woman has left people baffled after revealing her ex-boyfriend kept a spreadsheet of all the money she owed him over their three-year relationship.

Most people would agree that a relationship should be equal in terms of emotional and financial investment, but few would go to extent of keeping tabs on every single penny spent.

A woman named Maddy revealed that her ex-boyfriend kept a spreadsheet of everything he spent on her and would send her monthly bill.

In one TikTok, Maddy explained that he once charged her $3.23 for a banana and a piece of toast she ate while they were visiting his mother on a trip.

She explained: “A few days later, I get an email from my boyfriend that had an Excel document in it. The Excel doc was all of our shared expenses from the trip, which was fine – that’s how we normally did things.

“But, I did notice there was one line in the Excel document that I was kind of confused about and the line just said, “breakfast” for $3.23.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She continued: “He [ex] looks at me deadpan and goes, ‘Oh, well that’s for the banana and piece of toast you ate at my mum’s'.”

In another clip that’s been viewed more than 3 million times, Maddy assured people she wouldn’t stand for it now, but admitted she did for their 3-year relationship.

She had also gone into her email and taken a screengrab of one of the Excel spreadsheets as an example of what she would receive monthly from her ex.

Maddy mocked: “So he would send me about one of these a month. As you can see, he was nice enough to colour-code it, that was great. And then at the bottom of this … would be the totals of everything that I owed.”

@maddyblythe

Replying to @k here’s what the excel spreadsheets looked like. I am in awe that I was okay with this honestly 😅 #greenscreen

People in the comments were absolutely baffled by the revelation which many labelled as a “red flag”.

One person commented: “Splitting major (bills, groceries, vacations, etc) expenses while living together is completely reasonable for two working adults. But asking you to pay for a banana & a toast at his mom’s is super weird.”

Another said: “Lmao girl stop my ex had these spreadsheets too. Not to make me pay him back, just to let me know how much money he was spending on me.”

“For anyone who does not know, this is all a huge red flag,” someone else warned.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
FitMo

People are stunned as a woman shares a spreadsheet given by her ex-boyfriend

A TikToker shocked her fans when she revealed that an ex-boyfriend used to give her monthly spreadsheets with breakdowns of the money she had. Now, all together: Yikes. Maddy, the social media user, explained: "I went through my emails and found what an average monthly Excel spreadsheet would look like."
Amy Christie

Woman has to pay boyfriend's phone bill for a year to get out of lease

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Starting a new relationship always makes you excited for the future as you start planning your life with the other person. After dating for a while and learning new things about each other, the next step usually is to move in together.
Upworthy

Woman refuses to move in with boyfriend until he learns some basic chores, asks if she's wrong

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 29, 2021. It has since been updated. The decision to move in with someone is always a risky business as no matter how well you think you know them, you never really know what they're like at home until you actually start living with them. Would they keep things so neat that you could potentially eat off the floor or are they one of those people who might turn the premises into a biohazard? Will you be left handling all the chores yourself and will it be an absolute joy to even do the dishes with them? Of course, the stakes get much higher when it's a romantic partner you're planning to move in with as the answers to these questions could make or break the relationship.
Savannah Aylin

24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail

Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Mary Duncan

"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.
Nik

Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire

In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Abby Joseph

Woman Moves in With Her Sister-In-Law and Expects She Will Babysit Her Two-Year-Old Son Rather Than Go to the Gym

It is not unusual for adult children to temporarily relocate back in with their parents at some time in their life. This might be because of financial difficulties, a need for emotional support, or repairs that need to be made to their house. However, as you are about to discover, new expectations and undefined limits may be put to the test among family members, which may result in tense situations and misunderstandings.
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she discovers a bottle of prescription pills in husband's pants pocket: 'I didn't know what it was'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a woman goes through her husband's pockets, she never knows what she will find. Some of the time, if she finds anything at all, she will find items that could destroy their marriage. At least that's what happened to a close family member.
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy