Woman reveals that her ex-boyfriend kept a spreadsheet for every penny she owed him

A woman has left people baffled after revealing her ex-boyfriend kept a spreadsheet of all the money she owed him over their three-year relationship.

Most people would agree that a relationship should be equal in terms of emotional and financial investment, but few would go to extent of keeping tabs on every single penny spent.

A woman named Maddy revealed that her ex-boyfriend kept a spreadsheet of everything he spent on her and would send her monthly bill.

In one TikTok, Maddy explained that he once charged her $3.23 for a banana and a piece of toast she ate while they were visiting his mother on a trip.

She explained: “A few days later, I get an email from my boyfriend that had an Excel document in it. The Excel doc was all of our shared expenses from the trip, which was fine – that’s how we normally did things.

“But, I did notice there was one line in the Excel document that I was kind of confused about and the line just said, “breakfast” for $3.23.”

She continued: “He [ex] looks at me deadpan and goes, ‘Oh, well that’s for the banana and piece of toast you ate at my mum’s'.”

In another clip that’s been viewed more than 3 million times, Maddy assured people she wouldn’t stand for it now, but admitted she did for their 3-year relationship.

She had also gone into her email and taken a screengrab of one of the Excel spreadsheets as an example of what she would receive monthly from her ex.

Maddy mocked: “So he would send me about one of these a month. As you can see, he was nice enough to colour-code it, that was great. And then at the bottom of this … would be the totals of everything that I owed.”

People in the comments were absolutely baffled by the revelation which many labelled as a “red flag”.

One person commented: “Splitting major (bills, groceries, vacations, etc) expenses while living together is completely reasonable for two working adults. But asking you to pay for a banana & a toast at his mom’s is super weird.”

Another said: “Lmao girl stop my ex had these spreadsheets too. Not to make me pay him back, just to let me know how much money he was spending on me.”

“For anyone who does not know, this is all a huge red flag,” someone else warned.

