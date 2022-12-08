Read full article on original website
Xander Bogaerts explains why he picked Padres, says he’d ‘kiss’ Scott Boras for 11-year deal
Xander Bogaerts didn’t go into free agency expecting to land an 11-year deal. If his agent, Scott Boras, had told him at the beginning of the process that his next contract would be longer than a decade, well, he would have been sure to show his agent his gratitude.
Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts
Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
Report: Braves in danger of losing All-Star shortstop
The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free-agent drama with a fan favorite. A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Padres introduce their newest shortstop, Xander Bogaerts
Former Red Sox star makes first appearance in new uniform; Padres ready to have shortstops all over the field
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
Dodgers: Former LA Target Signs With East Coast Team
The Japanese star looks to deliver in New York alongside the team’s other recent pick up.
San Francisco Giants keep coming up short in free agency
The San Francisco Giants are at least making an effort to upgrade their roster. They were right there when it came to Aaron Judge, seemingly on the cusp of bringing him on board (or, at least, Arson Judge). The Giants were in on Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier. All of those players went elsewhere.
SF Giants division rival showing interest in Evan Longoria
It seems that longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria will not be re-signing, but he could be staying in the NL West.
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
San Diego Winter Meetings Recap
The Baseball Winter Meetings, held in San Diego, were packed with headline-making player moves.Photo byMajor League Baseball. The scene from San Diego was incredible. The lobby was buzzing when the rumors of Aaron Judge going to the San Francisco Giants were occurring. It seemed like the New York Yankees were going to lose their pilar. How could the Yankees lose the AL MVP?
The ring is the thing for new Phillies reliever Matt Strahm
Red October proved to be quite a December recruiting tool for the Phillies. "What Philly did last season and how magical that place seemed on TV, I can only imagine what it's like in person," lefty reliever Matt Strahm said after his two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies became official on Friday.
