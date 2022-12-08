ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Padres GM Reveals Hidden Reason For Signing Xander Bogaerts

Adding a player as high of a caliber as Xander Bogaerts was an obvious reason for the San Diego Padres to sign the talented shortstop. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star himself, now joins a band of All-Stars already in San Diego with the Padres boasting Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis, Josh Hader, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove on their roster.
Yardbarker

Report: Braves in danger of losing All-Star shortstop

The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free-agent drama with a fan favorite. A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.
FanSided

San Francisco Giants keep coming up short in free agency

The San Francisco Giants are at least making an effort to upgrade their roster. They were right there when it came to Aaron Judge, seemingly on the cusp of bringing him on board (or, at least, Arson Judge). The Giants were in on Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier. All of those players went elsewhere.
IBWAA

San Diego Winter Meetings Recap

The Baseball Winter Meetings, held in San Diego, were packed with headline-making player moves.Photo byMajor League Baseball. The scene from San Diego was incredible. The lobby was buzzing when the rumors of Aaron Judge going to the San Francisco Giants were occurring. It seemed like the New York Yankees were going to lose their pilar. How could the Yankees lose the AL MVP?
NBC Sports

The ring is the thing for new Phillies reliever Matt Strahm

Red October proved to be quite a December recruiting tool for the Phillies. "What Philly did last season and how magical that place seemed on TV, I can only imagine what it's like in person," lefty reliever Matt Strahm said after his two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies became official on Friday.
