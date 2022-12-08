ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Sweet! ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is Coming to Marlton NJ!

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a pastry shop that specialized in, well, bundt cakes, is about to open a location in Marlton New Jersey! The store will be coming to the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center, located at 101 NJ-73. This location will be replacing Madras Indian Cuisine, which closed in 2022. They're...
What are the chances of a White Christmas in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY - Welcome to December!. After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We still need to wait before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the chances of...
Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
NJ summer concerts! Check out PNC Bank Arts Center 2023 schedule

Normally, you wouldn't be thinking about the PNC Bank Arts Center this time of year; but with the holidays fast approaching, why not give the gift of a nice summer concert?. If you're looking for a great night with the family before then, try the "Magic Of Lights; Drive Through Holiday Experience.” It runs through Tuesday, Dec. 20, and it only requires one ticket per carload.
Just some of the extremely famous celebs spotted in NJ this year

We have so many famous people born and raised in New Jersey we need a NJ Hall of Fame just to keep track of them all. But with so much to do here, such close proximity between two major cities not to mention a thriving film and television industry developing in our state seeing celebrities from all over pass through New Jersey occurs on a regular.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
