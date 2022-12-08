ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winners and losers from the college football coaching carousel so far

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
This season’s college football coaching carousel is moving at a rapid pace. Programs all over the nation have wasted little time making big moves at the head coaching position. The number of coaching changes in the sport is at an all-time high.

TCU’s Sonny Dykes and USC’s Lincoln Riley are prime examples of how hiring the right coach can turn the team around in a heartbeat.

Two Big Ten schools made splash hires as Nebraska landed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and Wisconsin stole Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.

Auburn decided on Liberty coach Hugh Freeze after some rumored flirtations with Lane Kiffin.

Perhaps the most significant coaching hire came from Colorado as the Buffalos hired Deion Sanders from Jackson State. His presence immediately brings Colorado into the national spotlight and a major player for elite talent.

Take a look at some of the winners and losers of this year’s coaching cycle thus far.

Winner: Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fw9aw_0jc1Q4eb00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The hire of Deion Sanders puts Colorado on the map. He is already attracting some of the top talents across the country and is putting together an all-star staff.

Winner: Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pznws_0jc1Q4eb00
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Fickell is one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the nation. Landing Fickell was one of the more impressive hires of the cycle for Wisconsin. He is a great fit to bring Wisconsin back to Big Ten title contention.

Loser: Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEfv5_0jc1Q4eb00
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn was probably the best head coaching job open on the market this season and they settled for a coach who was less successful in the SEC than Gus Malzahn was. Hugh Freeze seems like a risky choice for the Tigers.

Winner: Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdoZl_0jc1Q4eb00
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule to Nebraska feels like a home run fit. Rhule is proven to be one of the best program builders in college football. He took a post-Briles Baylor team to 11 wins in just three seasons.

Winner: Texas State

GJ Kinne to Texas State is the most underrated hire of the offseason. Kinne goes up I-35 from Incarnate Word as one of the better offensive minds in the game. His ties to the state of Texas will do wonders in recruiting for the Bobcats.

Loser: Louisville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pO8F_0jc1Q4eb00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Losing Scott Saterfield to Cincinnati in what feels like a lateral move is a big blow for Lousiville. Not to mention five-star running back Rueben Owens flipped to Texas A&M hours after the news dropped.

