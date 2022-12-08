ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bob Miller
3d ago

Now reinstate all those who were Wrongfully Discharged because the Federal Government and Military Leadership (politicians) cannot be trusted.

Earlene Nicholson
3d ago

if they want to overturn something how about all that money Biden wants to send to Ukraine and tiawan

Chris McConnell
3d ago

reinstate with out lowering rank or qualifications of being promoted,and back pay

