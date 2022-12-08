Read full article on original website
Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Serious wreck during exhibition driving incident in Birmingham injures 13, 9 critically
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Multiple first responder agencies were on scene of a serious crash on John Rogers Drive Friday night in Birmingham. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) says two cars collided on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. The Birmingham Police Department said the crash happened...
8 people lose their home to fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The American Red Cross is lending aid to eight people who were left homeless Sunday after a house fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived just before noon to find heavy fire showing at the house in the 100 block of 10th Court North. There were...
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
Two-vehicle crash in Cullman County claims one life, injures another
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Saturday in Morgan County after the Falkville Police Department identified a car that had been reported stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Chandler Cooper and Brittney Green were arrested after authorities stopped them while inside a car that had been reported stolen.
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
Wednesday brings heavy rainfall, limited threat of severe storm
Eleven degrees above average: Birmingham’s weather feels more like September or October lately, but that changes later this week. Big changes often mean impactful weather in more ways the one. A major storm system threatens severe weather on Tuesday from Texas to Mississippi and on Wednesday from Mississippi across the southern half of Alabama into Georgia and northwestern Florida. The northern extent of a severe weather threat remains unclear, but it would not be surprising to see a severe storm as far north as Tuscaloosa and Birmingham by Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
Sources: Birmingham expected to move forward with jail plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the city of Birmingham is likely to go forward with moving inmates in the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail at some point. Those sources say the condition of the city jail is the driving force behind the need to...
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
Egg prices reaching record highs
The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office
Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 8 theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112 Arrests December 8 Lambert, Michael L; 41 theft of property-4th degree FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Caution urged to motorists
CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways. An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize.
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
Two suspects in custody after alleged church theft in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.: The Walker County Sheriff's Office stated two suspects are now charged in this investigation. According to information from the WCSO, Aaron Smith and Starla Sims are charged with theft, criminal mischief and drug-related charges. ------------------------------------------------- Two people were taken into custody in...
Coroner IDs victim in DeKalb County death investigation; sheriff says foul play suspected
The DeKalb County coroner has identified the woman at the center of a death investigation in Collinsville. Sandra Jelks, 62, is the person whose body was found about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on Watts Avenue, said Coroner Tom Wilson. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WAAY 31 that Jelks died from...
Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month
Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
