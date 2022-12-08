Eleven degrees above average: Birmingham’s weather feels more like September or October lately, but that changes later this week. Big changes often mean impactful weather in more ways the one. A major storm system threatens severe weather on Tuesday from Texas to Mississippi and on Wednesday from Mississippi across the southern half of Alabama into Georgia and northwestern Florida. The northern extent of a severe weather threat remains unclear, but it would not be surprising to see a severe storm as far north as Tuscaloosa and Birmingham by Wednesday afternoon.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO