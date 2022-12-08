Read full article on original website
Liberty-Bakersfield, Kresean Kizzy race past Pittsburg again, take state D1-A title
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — The name on its own draws attention — Kresean Kizzy. Reads like a name in a Hollywood script. Kizzy gave one of the most memorable real-life performances in CIF State Bowl Championship history on Saturday, scoring touchdowns on interception and kickoff returns ...
pioneerpublishers.com
De La Salle back in State bowl game after year’s hiatus but fall short 33-28 in instant classic battle
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 10, 2022) — De La Salle returned to a California State Bowl game Friday evening for the first time since 2019 and the Spartans came away on the short end of a wild 33-28 score to Lincoln of San Diego, ending a season the legendary De La Salle football program might call the “PITs.”
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Dec. 5 through 11, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — As the Concord City Council reorganized, they selected Laura Hoffmeister as mayor and Edi Birsan as vice mayor. New member Laura Nakamura was sworn in, and the council thanked outing Councilmember Tim McGallian for helping lead the city through the pandemic.
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s Fall 2022 calendar of events and activities, Dec. 11 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Dec. 11, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch, Pittsburg police under investigation for fraudulent college degrees: report
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The FBI and the Contra Costa District Attorney are looking into Pittsburg and Antioch police officers trying to fraudulently obtain college degrees to collect pay bumps, the Bay Area News Group reported in an exclusive investigation. In March, the two agencies announced they were investigating an unknown...
Lincoln, Roderick Robinson overtake De La Salle for first CIF football state title
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — In the afterglow of leading his school to its first state title, a Roderick Robinson was surrounded by reporters who immediately asked about his health and bothersome hamstring. "About 50 percent," he said. He was just good enough. The powerful, lumbering ...
Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave. Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
pioneerpublishers.com
Upgrades improve recycling process at Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — “Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day only,” states the message on the website of Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery Center. The other 363 days of the year, the Loveridge Road center is busy nearly around the clock. Two shifts of workers spend nearly 20 hours a day accepting, sorting, baling and sending out recyclables to purchasers near and far.
Eight big rigs catch fire in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m. Fire […]
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Things to Know Before You Move to Vallejo, California
Whether you are looking for a good place to live in California or are considering relocating, Vallejo is a great option. Located 30 miles north of San Francisco, the city is one of the largest in Solano County. If you are moving to Vallejo, California for the first time or...
thendbcatalyst.com
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area
An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
sfstandard.com
SF Teachers Wear Triple Shirts in ‘Freezing’ College Classrooms
“I’m wearing winter clothes like there’s snow,” said Melissa McPeters, a literature teacher at SF City College’s Mission Campus on Wednesday. “I’ve been wearing wool socks, furry shoes and triple shirts. My feet were freezing.”. McPeters is not alone in her frosty woes. Teachers...
sonomasun.com
Bob Cannard moves on from Green String Farm
Bob Cannard hasn’t just been a superlative organic farmer, though he has been that. He has also been an advocate for regenerative agriculture, living close to the land, and banning all chemical herbicides and pesticides, like glyphosate, in California. His flagship farm and farm stand Green String which sits on the edge of Petaluma, recently announced it would shut down on Christmas Eve 2022. It’s a big loss for Bay Area shoppers who want quality fruits, vegetables and meats.
Woman arrested after lighting restroom on fire in South San Francisco park
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect […]
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
marinlocalnews.com
Peter Arnott put his stamp on Marin
Peter Arnott, who passed away last month at age 90, left an indelible stamp on Sausalito. A native of Palo Alto, Peter met his wife Ann while both were employed in Tokyo. After they married and had a son, David, they relocated to Sausalito, a move that benefitted them and this town enormously.
US-101 lanes reopened after landslide
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) – All southbound lanes cleared on US-101 south of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito just before 7 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. The reason lanes had closed was a landslide, CHP confirmed to KRON4 News. CHP also advised all to “avoid the area.” The landslide occurred just before 4:30 a.m. This […]
El Cerrito resident celebrates 106th birthday
EL CERRITO -- A remarkable milestone was celebrated in the East Bay Friday afternoon as El Cerrito resident Theresa Parella marked her 106th birthday.Members of her teaching sorority gathered Friday in San Pablo to celebrate, including another member who was turning 100. At 106, Theresa has kept remarkably active between volunteering, working with her church and painting."I started painting in 1980," explained Parella. "I retired in '77."Parella took up porcelain painting after she retired, which makes for 42 years of practice today."This is something I painted for my doctor," she said of one painted plate.Her work, in various forms,...
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
