Concord, CA

pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Dec. 5 through 11, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — As the Concord City Council reorganized, they selected Laura Hoffmeister as mayor and Edi Birsan as vice mayor. New member Laura Nakamura was sworn in, and the council thanked outing Councilmember Tim McGallian for helping lead the city through the pandemic.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave.  Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Upgrades improve recycling process at Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — “Closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day only,” states the message on the website of Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery Center. The other 363 days of the year, the Loveridge Road center is busy nearly around the clock. Two shifts of workers spend nearly 20 hours a day accepting, sorting, baling and sending out recyclables to purchasers near and far.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Eight big rigs catch fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning. A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m. Fire […]
OAKLAND, CA
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Things to Know Before You Move to Vallejo, California

Whether you are looking for a good place to live in California or are considering relocating, Vallejo is a great option. Located 30 miles north of San Francisco, the city is one of the largest in Solano County. If you are moving to Vallejo, California for the first time or...
VALLEJO, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area

An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
sonomasun.com

Bob Cannard moves on from Green String Farm

Bob Cannard hasn’t just been a superlative organic farmer, though he has been that. He has also been an advocate for regenerative agriculture, living close to the land, and banning all chemical herbicides and pesticides, like glyphosate, in California. His flagship farm and farm stand Green String which sits on the edge of Petaluma, recently announced it would shut down on Christmas Eve 2022. It’s a big loss for Bay Area shoppers who want quality fruits, vegetables and meats.
PETALUMA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Peter Arnott put his stamp on Marin

Peter Arnott, who passed away last month at age 90, left an indelible stamp on Sausalito. A native of Palo Alto, Peter met his wife Ann while both were employed in Tokyo. After they married and had a son, David, they relocated to Sausalito, a move that benefitted them and this town enormously.
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

US-101 lanes reopened after landslide

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) – All southbound lanes cleared on US-101 south of Rodeo Avenue in Sausalito just before 7 a.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. The reason lanes had closed was a landslide, CHP confirmed to KRON4 News. CHP also advised all to “avoid the area.” The landslide occurred just before 4:30 a.m. This […]
SAUSALITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

El Cerrito resident celebrates 106th birthday

EL CERRITO -- A remarkable milestone was celebrated in the East Bay Friday afternoon as El Cerrito resident Theresa Parella marked her 106th birthday.Members of her teaching sorority gathered Friday in San Pablo to celebrate, including another member who was turning 100. At 106, Theresa has kept remarkably active between volunteering, working with her church and painting."I started painting in 1980," explained Parella. "I retired in '77."Parella took up porcelain painting after she retired, which makes for 42 years of practice today."This is something I painted for my doctor," she said of one painted plate.Her work, in various forms,...
EL CERRITO, CA
oaklandside.org

Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA

