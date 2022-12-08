ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money

The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch Hallmark Channel For Free Now That It’s Christmas Movie Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. ‘Tis the season for cheesy Christmas movies. If you love holiday films as much as we do, you may want to know how to watch Hallmark Channel online for free to see the cheesy Christmas movies everyone will be talking about this season. Hallmark Channel launched in 1992 as a television network targeted toward families with a mix of original movies and TV shows mostly in the romance genre, as well as other acquired lifestyle programs. As of 2015, Hallmark Channel...
People

Jonathan Bennett Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of His New Hallmark Christmas Movie, 'The Holiday Sitter'

Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett stars in and executive produced The Holiday Sitter, Hallmark Channel's first LGBTQ+-led Christmas movie. In the film, he plays Sam, a workaholic bachelor tasked with babysitting his niece and nephew around the holidays. Thankfully, he gets some help from a handsome neighbor, Jason, played by George Krissa (right). "Making the Yuletide gay, one pancake at a time," Bennett says of this behind the scenes snap.
HAWAII STATE
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Favorite Tyler Hynes on Why It's an 'Exciting Time' to Be at the Network (Exclusive)

What happens when you put three grown men in charge of a baby? A lot of mishaps and comedy gold!. In Hallmark Channel's latest holiday movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, network staples Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell team up to play brothers who unexpectedly find themselves babysitting a newborn over the Christmas holiday. What starts off as a trial-by-error experience for the trio, who all have distinct personalities and perspectives on life (one's a firefighter, another's a game coder and the third works with animals), becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation as they rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the romantic and professional bonds that may have gone by the wayside. Margaret Colin plays their mother.
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
wegotthiscovered.com

Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all

With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
CBS LA

"Must Love Christmas" airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 11

Mark Amato, who has created a dozen holiday-themed films, including last season's CBS Original movie "A Christmas Proposal," as well as "A Kiss Before Christmas," is writing "Must Love Christmas." "The Equalizer"'s Liza Lapira stars in the film as a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine. "Must Love Christmas" Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Read more about additional CBS holiday films here. 
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28

Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
AdWeek

Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package

Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy