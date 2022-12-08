Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter holds on to seat in tightly fought Orange County race
The battle for Democratic Rep. Katie Porter's district emerged as a fiercely fought campaign, as Republicans tried to build momentum in California congressional races.
Top GOP Senator Invites Democratic Senator to Join Republican Party
In a recent interview, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) commented on the Democratic Party and the recent news surrounding Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who announced Friday that she was changing party registration from Democrat to Independent.
Prominent U.S. Senator Leaves the Democratic Party
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema says that she will be leaving the Democratic Party and will now officially register as an Independent, The Hill reports. In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sinema made the announcement that she has now become an Arizona Independent, saying "I've never fit neatly into any party box."
Wyoming senator who voted against certifying Pennsylvania's 2020 election results bluntly throws support behind DeSantis as the 'leader' of the Republican party
Sen. Cynthia Lummis told a Politico reporter he'd asked the wrong question after being asked if she'd endorse Donald Trump in 2024.
Who could be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if 80-year-old Biden bows out?
Several high-profile Democrats could run in 2024 if President Biden, who at 80 is the oldest serving commander-in-chief in history, opts to forgo re-election.
Democrat Christy Smith knows she'll lose her congressional race. She blames her own party
As Republican Rep. Mike Garcia nears reelection in a Democratic L.A. County district, second-guessing begins. Democrat Christy Smith says she got 'next to zero' help.
Iowa Republicans threaten to move caucuses if Democrats change schedule
Party chair says ‘I’ll move this thing to Halloween if that’s what it takes’ amid suggestion Democrats may go to Michigan first
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
The Jewish Press
Kevin McCarthy to Republican Jews: I’ll Kick Ilhan Omar Out of Foreign Affairs Committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal) on Saturday night told the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Conference in Las Vegas that when he is elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min) would be ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy is expected to be the next speaker,...
Dem Gov. Polis declines to endorse Biden’s call for ‘assault weapons’ ban
During an appearance Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press," Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declined to endorse President Biden’s call for an "assault weapons" ban.
Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) are emerging as the new champions of conservative populism at a time when many Republicans think former President Trump’s grip on the party is slipping. All three GOP senators voted with almost the entire Senate Democratic caucus to give seven days of paid […]
22 WSBT
Dems may have pushed Trump Republican messaging to sabotage GOP races, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A network of organizations by the name of “RINO Hunters” may have sabotaged several down-ballot Republican candidates facing competitive races during the midterms, according to the writer of a digital newsletter that tracks strategy, spending and trends in politics. Even though the groups used...
Lawmakers write to Biden asking for national strategy to combat antisemitism
More than a hundred lawmakers sent a letter Tuesday asking President Biden for a national strategy to combat antisemitism and a “whole-of-government” approach to threats and violence against Jewish communities. “As members of the House and Senate Bipartisan Task Forces for Combating Antisemitism, we write to urge you to ensure leaders working within your Administration…
coloradopolitics.com
Beware the Republican rabble-rousers | SENGENBERGER
On Saturday, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to justify “terminat(ing)” the U.S. Constitution. His post should make every constitutional conservative cringe — but it fits with a recent trend among some Colorado Republican “activists.”. “Do you throw the Presidential...
Comments / 0