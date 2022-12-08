ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prominent U.S. Senator Leaves the Democratic Party

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema says that she will be leaving the Democratic Party and will now officially register as an Independent, The Hill reports. In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sinema made the announcement that she has now become an Arizona Independent, saying "I've never fit neatly into any party box."
