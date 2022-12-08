ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'

The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

49ers vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Brock Purdy goes off as San Francisco blows out Tampa Bay

It was business as usual Sunday for the 49ers, who reeled off their second win of the Brock Purdy era. San Francisco did it in style, too, putting together a wire-to-wire 35-7 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Purdy outshined his opposite number, Christian McCaffrey looked every bit the player he showed himself to be in Carolina, and the vaunted Gold Rush defense shone in glory as the Niners rolled to their sixth straight victory.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries

Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins WR sidelined late with ankle injury vs. Chargers

Tyreek Hill was responsible for two of the Dolphins' few highlights in Sunday night's loss to the Chargers, but he didn't come away unscathed. Hill was limited down the stretch, staying on the sideline while the Dolphins attempted to trim their deficit to one possession late in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News

How did Brock Purdy play in starting debut vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers? Rookie dazzles in 49ers' dominating win

Fox tried — and failed — to not make comparisons between Tom Brady and Brock Purdy as the two faced off in Purdy's NFL starting debut Sunday. But at the end of the day, Brady looked like the shellshocked quarterback making his first career start while Purdy looked like the savvy veteran play-caller, with the 49ers running away with a 35-7 victory.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Lions playoff chances: How Detroit can earn NFC wild card — or win NFC North — in NFL playoff picture

The Lions were 1-6 after their first seven games. Following their 34-23 Week 14 home win over the NFC North-leading Vikings, they are 6-7. With Detroit's only loss its past five games coming at home against AFC-best Buffalo on Thanksgiving, it is very much alive and well in the race for the NFC playoffs. Not only did the second-place Lions improve their chances to earn a wild-card berth, but they also prevented the Vikings from clinching the division title.
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dameon Pierce, Josh Jacobs, Jeff Wilson Jr. affecting Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups

Three key running backs, Dameon Pierce, Josh Jacobs, and Jeff Wilson Jr., all suffered injuries during their respective Week 14 contests and are up in the air for Week 15. All three will play crucial roles in fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so staying up to date on their most recent injury updates is a must ahead of your waiver-wire pickups and lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals single-game tournaments

Week 14 closes out with a cross-conference showdown between the Patriots and Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Most casual fans might be bored by this battle of mediocre teams, but DFS contests can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy, as Arizona has most of the high-priced talent and New England has the better defense, but we went with a chalky MVP pick and found some value sleepers who could really pay off with extra opportunities.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

How Dan Campbell's creative play-calling pushed the Lions past the NFC North-leading Vikings

The Lions added some wrinkles to their playbook Sunday and showed a willingness to push the envelope against a flimsy Vikings defense. It paid off in spades for Detroit, which claimed an important 34-23 victory over Minnesota, both delaying the Vikes clinching the NFC North crown and also cementing the Lions' status as a playoff contender, words you wouldn't have expected to hear this time last year.
DETROIT, MI

