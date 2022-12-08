Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Tom Brady blasts Buccaneers after loss to 49ers: 'They kicked our a—'
The Buccaneers' Sunday afternoon clash with the 49ers was billed as Tom Brady's homecoming to the Bay Area. It ended as one of the most humbling games of Brady's career. Tampa Bay was dismantled 35-7 in Santa Clara, with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy outdueling the San Mateo native Brady in the third-worst loss of Brady's NFL career, dropping Tampa Bay to 6-7 on the year.
Sporting News
49ers vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Brock Purdy goes off as San Francisco blows out Tampa Bay
It was business as usual Sunday for the 49ers, who reeled off their second win of the Brock Purdy era. San Francisco did it in style, too, putting together a wire-to-wire 35-7 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Purdy outshined his opposite number, Christian McCaffrey looked every bit the player he showed himself to be in Carolina, and the vaunted Gold Rush defense shone in glory as the Niners rolled to their sixth straight victory.
Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries
Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
Sporting News
Who is Anthony Brown? Ravens rookie becomes Ravens' Lamar Jackson replacement after Tyler Huntley injury
The Ravens entered Week 14 already down their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, it appears that they are down their top backup, Tyler Huntley, as well. Tyler Huntley exited the Ravens vs. Steelers game midway through the third quarter after taking a big hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick on a short scramble.
Sporting News
Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins WR sidelined late with ankle injury vs. Chargers
Tyreek Hill was responsible for two of the Dolphins' few highlights in Sunday night's loss to the Chargers, but he didn't come away unscathed. Hill was limited down the stretch, staying on the sideline while the Dolphins attempted to trim their deficit to one possession late in the fourth quarter.
Sporting News
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Sporting News
Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers star carted off the field after suffering gruesome knee injury vs. Buccaneers
The good vibes from Brock Purdy's impressive showcase vs. the Bucs summarily evaporated when San Francisco's star wideout Deebo Samuel went down clutching his left knee in the second quarter. Samuel crumbled to the turf after getting caught up in the crunch of a Rakeem Nunez-Roches tackle. Samuel's left foot...
Sporting News
How did Brock Purdy play in starting debut vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers? Rookie dazzles in 49ers' dominating win
Fox tried — and failed — to not make comparisons between Tom Brady and Brock Purdy as the two faced off in Purdy's NFL starting debut Sunday. But at the end of the day, Brady looked like the shellshocked quarterback making his first career start while Purdy looked like the savvy veteran play-caller, with the 49ers running away with a 35-7 victory.
Sporting News
Jerry Rice sparks debate about whether Kyle Shanahan’s play calling led to Deebo Samuel injury
Jerry Rice has seen enough. The 49ers have been dealt body blow after body blow of injuries this year at crucial positions: Trey Lance is out for the year after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13, and the latest potentially the most disruptive.
Sporting News
Dolphins-Chargers officials stir anger with questionable roughing call after Jaelan Phillips sacks Justin Herbert
NFL viewers are left again asking the question after Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips was flagged for a dubious, at best, roughing the passer penalty after sacking Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the third quarter on "Sunday Night Football." See if you can spot the penalty. The NBC booth was left...
Sporting News
What is a dropkick? Giants punter Jamie Gillan uses little-known rule to try to salvage missed punt vs. Eagles
It's been tough sledding for the New York Giants. They'd lost two of their last three games heading into Sunday, and the game they didn't lose was a tie last week. As they continue to cling onto a potential playoff spot in the NFC, they had their recent struggles encapsulated in a punt from Jamie Gillan against the Eagles this week.
Sporting News
Tyler Huntley injury update: Ravens QB ruled out after taking blow to head vs. Steelers
When it rains it pours for the Ravens, who suffered their second injury to a quarterback in as many weeks Sunday. This time it's backup Tyler Huntley who is the injured party, having sustained a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot midway through the third quarter of Baltimore's Week 14 clash with Pittsburgh.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott explains why he faked Salvation Army kettle jump after game-winning TD vs. Texans
Ezekiel Elliott opted not to perform one of his signature celebrations — the Salvation Army kettle jump — after scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 victory over the Texans in Week 14. Instead, Elliott acted like he was going to jump in the kettle after scoring...
Sporting News
Lions playoff chances: How Detroit can earn NFC wild card — or win NFC North — in NFL playoff picture
The Lions were 1-6 after their first seven games. Following their 34-23 Week 14 home win over the NFC North-leading Vikings, they are 6-7. With Detroit's only loss its past five games coming at home against AFC-best Buffalo on Thanksgiving, it is very much alive and well in the race for the NFC playoffs. Not only did the second-place Lions improve their chances to earn a wild-card berth, but they also prevented the Vikings from clinching the division title.
Sporting News
Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB ruled out with concussion after big hit vs. Ravens
The Steelers and the Ravens both appear down to their backup quarterbacks in their Week 14 rivalry game. While Baltimore ruled Lamar Jackson out before the game began, Pittsburgh lost Kenny Pickett during it. Pickett appeared to suffer some sort of injury after being sacked by Roquan in the first...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dameon Pierce, Josh Jacobs, Jeff Wilson Jr. affecting Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups
Three key running backs, Dameon Pierce, Josh Jacobs, and Jeff Wilson Jr., all suffered injuries during their respective Week 14 contests and are up in the air for Week 15. All three will play crucial roles in fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so staying up to date on their most recent injury updates is a must ahead of your waiver-wire pickups and lineup decisions.
Sporting News
AFC East standings: What Dolphins' loss to Chargers means for division, wild-card races
The Dolphins' loss in Week 13 to the 49ers put their hopes of stealing the AFC East title from the Bills in jeopardy. Sunday night's loss to the Chargers in Week 14 makes the task even more difficult. Justin Herbert and the Chargers defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins 23-17...
Sporting News
Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski calls Cowboys 'pretenders' ahead of near-upset loss to lowly Texans
The Cowboys very nearly suffered one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history on Sunday. The Cowboys were playing the one-win Texans in a Week 14 matchup that many assumed would be an easy win for Dallas. Instead, Dallas needed to pull out a last-minute 27-23 victory over Houston....
Sporting News
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Patriots-Cardinals single-game tournaments
Week 14 closes out with a cross-conference showdown between the Patriots and Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Most casual fans might be bored by this battle of mediocre teams, but DFS contests can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy, as Arizona has most of the high-priced talent and New England has the better defense, but we went with a chalky MVP pick and found some value sleepers who could really pay off with extra opportunities.
Sporting News
How Dan Campbell's creative play-calling pushed the Lions past the NFC North-leading Vikings
The Lions added some wrinkles to their playbook Sunday and showed a willingness to push the envelope against a flimsy Vikings defense. It paid off in spades for Detroit, which claimed an important 34-23 victory over Minnesota, both delaying the Vikes clinching the NFC North crown and also cementing the Lions' status as a playoff contender, words you wouldn't have expected to hear this time last year.
