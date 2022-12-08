ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation

The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier...
STARKVILLE, MS
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement

Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
LINCOLN, NE
Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
GEORGIA STATE
Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’

The Ohio State Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed after falling in a blowout to the Michigan Wolverines in their final game of the season. Now, with the Buckeyes playing the No. 1 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is worried about their chances. Read more... The post Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
INDIANA STATE
ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Heisman Trophy Snub

The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is frustrated that one particular quarterback isn't a finalist for the award. McElroy believes Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed. The talented signal-caller finished this season with 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.
GEORGIA STATE
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake

On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
Lane Kiffin Reportedly Makes Important Hire At Ole Miss

With an extension locked-in and moves to make, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin made a new hire on Saturday. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman (via Matt Zenitz), "Ole Miss is hiring NC State offensive line coach John Garrison to coach the Rebels OL." Noting, "The former Nebraska lineman worked with Lane Kiffin at FAU in 2018."
OXFORD, MS

