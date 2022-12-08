ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodruff, SC

wspa.com

Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiat village

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Though the weather outside was frightful, schoolchildren in the northern Alaska Inupiat community of Nuiqsut were so delighted for a visit by Santa that they braved wind chills of 25 degrees below zero just to see him land on a snow-covered airstrip. Santa visit brings...
GREENVILLE, SC
carolinaepicurean.com

Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!

Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade

The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

New trail system opens in Greenville County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) For decades, over 40 acres of land have been sitting behind Lakeside Park. “There’s like 40 acres of woods behind us that was just sort of sitting there vacant, so we approached Greenville County Rec and said, hey we would love to put in some trails,” said Matt Flege, executive director of […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
spartanburg.com

The 2022 Upstate Holiday Light Show is Open Through Dec. 31st

The Greenville-Pickens Speedway is lighting up the nights this holiday season with the largest interactive holiday lights display in the Upstate. The show is open seven days a week through December 31, 2022. Operating hours are 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids

ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat

Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat. Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school …. Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat. Saturday Forecast. Cloudy weather Saturday with rain likely on Sunday. Friday High School Basketball. Byrnes splits with Greer, Greenville splits with...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
verdictfoodservice.com

Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
GREENVILLE, SC

