The Wood Brothers, Allison Russell + More Dazzle at Florida's Orange Blossom Revue
Big festivals are nice, but the truly magical events are often the smaller ones taking place and keeping proceeds within their respective local communities. Such was the case at this past weekend's Orange Blossom Revue in Central Florida. Co-curated this year by The Wood Brothers and Midwood Entertainment, the revue...
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Esteemed Country Music Journalist and Musician Peter Cooper Dead at 52
Peter Cooper, who established a twin career as one of country music's most important journalists and a well-respected, Grammy-nominated musician in his own right, has died. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Cooper died in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 6) after suffering a head injury in a fall. Cooper was born...
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock
The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
Drummer Jason Bonham brings the music of Led Zeppelin to Tampa on Friday
It's his trio's Hard Rock Event Center debut.
Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time
I’m pretty convinced a more talented father/son duo doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world of music. And though Willie and Lukas Nelson have teamed up quite a few times over the years for different projects, and Lukas covers his dad’s songs quite often on his own, their cover of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” is my abolsute favorite. Granted, it’s an absolutely stunning song in and of itself, and the Pearl Jam version is top-notch, but there’s just something about the […] The post Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Future of Classic Rock Tours: One or Two Surviving Members…or None?
In the last few years, CJ Strock, a talent agent who worked with the later incarnation of the Allman Brothers Band, faced an unusual dilemma. As seen in catalog and merch sales, a market still existed for the Allmans, their quintessentially Southern rock & roll, and their improvisational live shows, but the band itself didn’t exist: They formally gave their last performances in 2014, and Gregg Allman died of liver cancer three years later. With an eye toward introducing new fans to the band, Strock had an idea — essentially a new Allmans. He reached out to musician clients who were...
Eric Church Reveals Sneak Peek Of His Soon-To-Open Nashville Bar
Eric Church shared a sneak peek of his soon-to-open bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Drink In My Hand” artist posted two new digital renderings of his upcoming venue, Chief’s, which is set to open in 2023. “(Chief’s) will feature a ticketed music venue plus...
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
Billy Strings Announces 2023 Spring Tour Dates
The Grammy Award-winning musician Billy Strings has announced new 2023 spring tour dates. The artist, who also recently announced winter 2023 dates, released a new album, Me/And/Dad, which he recorded with his father, Terry Barber. Tickets for the 22 new shows go on sale this Friday. Upcoming stops include Mobile’s...
Remembering The Death of Hank Snow and His Prolific Career
On December 20, 1999, one of the most renowned and thriving country stars of the 1950s, Hank Snow, passed away at his Rainbow Ranch in Madison, Tennessee. His son, the Rev. Jimmie Rodgers Snow, revealed that the primary indications suggest it was heart failure that caused Snow’s death. Snow was 85.
Premiere: The Dryes Set Fire to Duke Spirits’ ‘The Masters Music Series’ with ‘House on Fire’
The Dryes are setting “fire” to a special performance as part of Duke Spirits The Masters Music Series. The husband-and-wife duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes, who were contestants on season 22 of The Voice as part of Blake Shelton’s team, are the latest act to take the intimate stage as part of the live performance video series presented by Duke Spirits, a new spirit branded co-founded by John Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, and Chris Radomski.
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Peter Cooper, Singer-Songwriter & Key Country Music Hall of Fame Figure, Dead at 52
Sad news out of Nashville that singer-songwriter Peter Cooper has died. Cooper died at 52 years old after suffering a... The post Peter Cooper, Singer-Songwriter & Key Country Music Hall of Fame Figure, Dead at 52 appeared first on Outsider.
