Rochelle, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

Renovations planned for Rochelle fire station

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Fire Department Chief Dave Sawlsville said Nov. 21 that renovations are planned for the fire station next year that will include dorm improvements and the addition of a shower. $180,000 is budgeted for the work. The process began three years ago but the work was delayed...
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Woman rescued from potential drowning in Oregon river

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Illinois. It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street, when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house. Officials say the woman was...
OREGON, IL
ourquadcities.com

2 with injuries, garage fire, under investigation

An incident involving an alleged assault on two people and a garage fire remains under investigation in Sterling, Ill. At 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street for a disturbance, according to a news release. Officers found 27-year-old Matthew R. Martinez, of...
STERLING, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

100 Rockford kids ‘Shop with Cops’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Rockford Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6” was scattered all over the aisles of Target on Saturday, but it was not to fight crime. It was the 28th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” One hundred kids got a $100 shopping spree with a Rockford Police Department officer, and they said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Companies dropping job interviews in tight market

Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Christmas shopping: How much do people spend on stocking …. For many who exchange...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
classichits106.com

Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: “In Progress” in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting a scene in Machesney Park. It happened just before midnight near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not released any information on the incident. Their call logs show this scene as an “in progress”. Numerous times in the past, police have labeled a violent crime as an...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays

Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
FREEPORT, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Stolen Vehicle in Winnebago County

Here’s a picture of my dads vehicle that was stolen on Friday around 7pm in Rockford on 2638 11th st in the parking lot of this building he was at his AA meeting and when the meeting was over he realized his car wasn’t there. We already filed a police report if you do see this vehicle please contact the police.

