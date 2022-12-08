Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Renovations planned for Rochelle fire station
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Fire Department Chief Dave Sawlsville said Nov. 21 that renovations are planned for the fire station next year that will include dorm improvements and the addition of a shower. $180,000 is budgeted for the work. The process began three years ago but the work was delayed...
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Resident Hears Calls for Help From the Rock River, Rescuers Pull a Woman from the River as She Neared the Dam
Saturday morning just after 5:00, Oregon Fire and Rescue Crews were dispatched to the 500 Block of North 4th Street. This was due to a caller saying there was a female in the river, behind their home calling for help. Oregon Police advised the victim was in the middle of...
WIFR
Woman rescued from potential drowning in Oregon river
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Illinois. It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street, when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house. Officials say the woman was...
ourquadcities.com
2 with injuries, garage fire, under investigation
An incident involving an alleged assault on two people and a garage fire remains under investigation in Sterling, Ill. At 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street for a disturbance, according to a news release. Officers found 27-year-old Matthew R. Martinez, of...
100 Rockford kids ‘Shop with Cops’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Rockford Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6” was scattered all over the aisles of Target on Saturday, but it was not to fight crime. It was the 28th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” One hundred kids got a $100 shopping spree with a Rockford Police Department officer, and they said […]
MyStateline.com
Companies dropping job interviews in tight market
Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Christmas shopping: How much do people spend on stocking …. For many who exchange...
WIFR
6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
classichits106.com
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
If You Plan to Put Up a Garage Sale Sign on a Utility Pole in Sterling, You Had Better Think Twice
The City of Sterling has a friendly reminder that before you put up the garage sale notice that signs are not allowed on utility poles. Even something as small as a tack jutting from a pole can cause a hole in a line worker’s glove, boot or coat, putting them at risk for electrocution.
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: “In Progress” in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a scene in Machesney Park. It happened just before midnight near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not released any information on the incident. Their call logs show this scene as an “in progress”. Numerous times in the past, police have labeled a violent crime as an...
WSPY NEWS
Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays
Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
WIFR
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Stolen Vehicle in Winnebago County
Here’s a picture of my dads vehicle that was stolen on Friday around 7pm in Rockford on 2638 11th st in the parking lot of this building he was at his AA meeting and when the meeting was over he realized his car wasn’t there. We already filed a police report if you do see this vehicle please contact the police.
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
Comments / 0