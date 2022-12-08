Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
White House credits Biden with Democrats beating midterm expectations
President Joe Biden should get full credit for the overperformance of his party in the midterm elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued on Monday.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
New York Post
Time is running out for Joe and Hunter Biden as GOP prepares investigation
We are reliably informed that “elections have consequences,” and House Republicans are eager to prove it by using their new majority to reveal Biden family corruption. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, incoming chairman of the Oversight Committee, was blunt about his goal. “The president’s participation in enriching his...
msn.com
These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden
Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
New York Post
Trump special counsel’s wife worked on Obama film and donated to Biden
The wife of newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is a filmmaker who produced a movie about former first lady Michelle Obama and donated to President Biden’s 2020 campaign. Katy Chevigny is credited as a producer on “Becoming,” a 2020 documentary about Obama, and Federal Election Commission records show...
AZFamily
President Biden says why he won't visit the border during Arizona trip
The Taiwan-based company announced Tuesday it would be building a second facility in Phoenix, investing billions of dollars. President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix, exits Air Force One on Luke Air Force Base. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. President Biden arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon just after 12:30 p.m....
Trump denounces Biden, airbrushes his tenure, vows to take back the country
It was a sober and serious Donald Trump, painting an overly rosy and sometimes misleading picture of his tenure, said he would lead an "American comeback" and accused President Biden with substantial hyperbole of "leading us to the brink of nuclear war." "The Washington establishment wants to silence us," said...
Donald Trump Jr. Slams Biden for Securing 'America Hating' Griner's Release
The former president's eldest son called out Biden for a prisoner exchange involving WNBA player Brittney Griner.
Top Adviser Thinks Bernie Sanders Would Give 2024 A ‘Hard Look’ If Biden Doesn’t Run Again
“I don’t want to make a judgment for him ... but I assume that he would want to reevaluate it," Faiz Shakir said.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Joe Biden, Bookstore Poison
Readers are steering clear. So are publishers. For the book industry, “it’s a black hole.”
Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story
For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal "what really happened" inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar
The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
'Disgraceful abdication': Potential 2024 contenders slam Biden's swap of WNBA player for 'Merchant of Death'
Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott slammed Biden's release of Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout in order to free WNBA player Brittney Griner, as Marine veteran Paul Whelan remains in prison.
Biden to say he turned on the jobs spigot in battleground Arizona
President Joe Biden is traveling to Arizona on Tuesday, where he plans to credit his CHIPS and Science Act as a core reason the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, is pouring billions into new U.S. manufacturing projects.
Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi
US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress. “The Democrats are of the view...
Comments / 0