Georgia State

The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Time is running out for Joe and Hunter Biden as GOP prepares investigation

We are reliably informed that “elections have consequences,” and House Republicans are eager to prove it by using their new majority to reveal Biden family corruption. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, incoming chairman of the Oversight Committee, was blunt about his goal. “The president’s participation in enriching his...
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden

Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
New York Post

Trump special counsel’s wife worked on Obama film and donated to Biden

The wife of newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is a filmmaker who produced a movie about former first lady Michelle Obama and donated to President Biden’s 2020 campaign. Katy Chevigny is credited as a producer on “Becoming,” a 2020 documentary about Obama, and Federal Election Commission records show...
WISCONSIN STATE
AZFamily

President Biden says why he won't visit the border during Arizona trip

The Taiwan-based company announced Tuesday it would be building a second facility in Phoenix, investing billions of dollars. President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix, exits Air Force One on Luke Air Force Base. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. President Biden arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon just after 12:30 p.m....
PHOENIX, AZ

