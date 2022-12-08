Read full article on original website
Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
Michelle Obama continues embracing her natural hair with her latest hairstyle
In November 2022, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Americans “weren’t ready” for her natural hair while speaking at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. The mom of two, who is promoting her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times , shared the reason why she...
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Despite Family Tensions, Prince William and Princess Catherine Will Reportedly Still Send Archie and Lili Christmas Presents
The adults, however, will not be exchanging gifts.
Kim Kardashian Rocks Oversized Sweatshirt With No Pants For Late-Night Office Visit
Kim Kardashian, 42, means business – whether it’s day or night! The bombshell rocked an oversized Balenciaga sweatshirt and opted out of wearing pants for a late-night office visit on Nov. 21. She was spotted standing outside of her luxury grey car with an orange leather interior while wearing flip-flops and sunglasses. Her long platinum rooted-blonde tresses were worn straight down in loose waves and she did not appear to be wearing any jewelry for the outing.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Rihanna Wears Sheer Strapless Dress On Date With A$AP Rocky
Like many celebrities this weekend, new parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were in Miami, Florida, during a whirlwind of events surrounding Art Basel. The international art exposition is also a huge scene for parties and get togethers for the rich and famous. The couple took in some art and then headed to the famous eatery Carbone for dinner in South Beach.
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Khloé Kardashian Takes Miami by Storm With a Honey Wheat Barbie Half-Up
Like her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé has undergone a honey wheat blonde hair transformation and it’s giving early ’00s all over again — but in the most updated way. Spotted at Art Basel Miami, Khlo sports a half-up half-down hairstyle in the most flattering shade of mid-brown blonde. Taking to Instagram with the caption, “Miami is always a good idea.” Her hair moment mirrors the same sentiment. The look was crafted by master stylist Chris Appleton, who served the star with the most voluminous and bounciest body waves we’ve ever seen for her. Khloé’s hair moment is ultra-fem, so to add a bit of contrast to the hair, she opted for a black bodysuit and faded black denim jeans with oversized hoops and an XXL manicure.
Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Sequined Crop Top & Metallic Heels at ASAP Rocky’s Performance in Miami
Rihanna brought a dazzling display to Miami last night. The “Love on the Brain” singer was spotted heading out of Miami’s Story nightclub on Thursday evening following her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s performance. For her outing, Rihanna wore a sparkling sequin set. Her diamond-covered button-down top featured long sleeves and she added a sequin bandeau top underneath. She paired the top with matching baggy pants. Rihanna accessorized the glitzy look with a diamond necklace as well as black rectangle sunglasses. She also carried a black sequin clutch bag. The Grammy-winning artist added silver sandals to round out her look. She wore metallic heels with thin...
Chrissy Teigen Thinks Pink in Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner
Chrissy Teigen arrived at the White House state dinner on Thursday in Washington, wearing an elegant pink off-the-shoulder gown. Teigen’s floor-length gown details included a strapless design with ruffled detail on the bodice. The gown also had voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long train. The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, complemented her ensemble with a pair of black opera gloves.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Teigen coordinated the look with a black clutch adorned with a crystal-embellished bow. The...
Shania Twain's "Barbie Pink" Hair Color Is Iconic
Image Source: Getty/Thomas Niedermueller / Stringer. Shania Twain just revealed a major hair transformation. On Dec. 6, the singer attended the People's Choice Awards to accept the music icon award, and while her leopard hooded scarf looked nearly identical to the one she wore for her iconic 1998 "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, she did switch up one thing: her trademark brunette hair, which was dyed into a pastel-pink shade.
Rihanna Wore a Blinding Sequined Two-Piece Set to the Club
Jaws up from the floor please; Rihanna might see! The superstar businesswoman’s Miami party look surely landed with the splash she intended when she marched into Story nightclub leaving a diamanté trail behind her last night. Wearing what can best be described as discoball coords, Rih delivered a masterclass in the louche way to do December dressing. Forget skin-tight silhouettes, micro hemlines and sheer fabrications, the performer made her signature baggy fits work for club hopping by blinging them out to the max.
Hailee Steinfeld's Invisible French Manicure Was the Best Part of Her Birthday Ensemble
Happy birthday, Hailee Steinfeld! The actor and musician rang in her 26th birthday with a festive look that sparkled from head to French manicure. Steinfeld worked with manicurist Tom Bachik, who also sculpts the nails of stars like Selena Gomez, on her big birthday manicure, an "invisible French" with layers of standout details.
