Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart
The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Lakers: Which Ex-Laker’s Contract Made Him One Of The 20 Most Overpaid Players Ever?
There's not exactly a dearth of options.
Charles Barkley Offers His Thoughts on Brittney Griner’s Release
The Hall of Famer weighed in on the WNBA star’s return to American soil.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
"We used to fight after every game, but through that fight, emerged someone like me" — Michael Jordan on the person who made him who he is today
Michael Jordan has always been vocal about crediting his family for his evolution as a player, specifically his older brother, Larry.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Would two draft picks and Russell Westbrook's expiring deal entice a team with an All-Star to trade?
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Let's just not talk about that overtime.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Help L.A. Stave Off Defeat In Detroit
L.A. almost choked away a "gimme" win. But they didn't!
Pacers Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness to the Pacers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Tyrese Haliuburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more.
theScore
Randle stays hot, scores 33 as Knicks top Hornets 121-102
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-102 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who evened their record at 13-13. “I'm...
theScore
Clippers edge Wizards 114-107 in Wall's return to Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something that he later revealed after the game. “Still...
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
theScore
Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs 106-95
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling...
James Wiseman Reveals He's Stopped Using Social Media
Wiseman has kept himself extra locked in.
Ray Allen recalls Michael Jordan dropping 40 in their first NBA matchup
In his rookie year, Ray Allen got schooled by Michael Jordan as he dropped 40 points on him
