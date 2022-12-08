ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...

