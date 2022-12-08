ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Remains of ‘Boy in the Box’ identified by Philadelphia police after 65 years

By Jessica Yakubovsky, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9ZlD_0jc1MOVg00

( WPHL ) — After 65 years, the Philadelphia Police Department has finally identified “America’s Unknown Child,” commonly referred to as the “Boy in the Box.”

On Thursday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw revealed the boy’s name as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, who was born Jan. 13, 1953, and died in 1957.

According to the Philadelphia Public Affairs Office, “on February 25, 1957, the body of a young boy was discovered in a box in a wood area of Susquehanna Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the years, the identity of the boy remained a mystery. Through detective work and DNA analysis, police are finally able to identify the child.”

The city’s oldest unsolved homicide has “haunted this community, the Philadelphia police department, our nation, and the world,” Outlaw said at a news conference.

“When people think about the boy in the box, a profound sadness is felt, not just because a child was murdered, but because his entire identity and his rightful claim to own his existence was taken away,” she said.

Police said both of Joseph’s parents are dead, but he has living relatives.

An order signed by a court of common pleas judge to obtain birth records, death records and adoption records for all children born to the established birth mother revealed Joseph has multiple living siblings on both the mother’s and father’s side.

In 1957, police officer Elmer Palmer was called to Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood, where someone found a naked, badly bruised boy wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a large cardboard box.

Police say he was malnourished and had been beaten to death.

Brittney Griner freed from Russia in prisoner exchange

The boy was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, where he was determined to be about 4 to 6 years old. He had blue eyes, brown hair that was “crudely cut” close to the scalp, badly trimmed fingernails and measured to be 40 ½ inches tall and weighed only 30 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZAhK_0jc1MOVg00
(Philadelphia Police Department)

Bruises were visible on the child’s body, and an autopsy revealed the child sustained “multiple abrasions, contusions, a subdural hemorrhage, and plural effusions,” said Captain Jason Smith.

Investigators made posters displaying the child’s face and posted them at grocery stores and on lamp posts and knocked on neighbors’ doors trying to figure out the boy’s identity.

The flier included such details as light- to medium-brown hair, a full set of baby teeth, tonsils, no broken bones, clothing size 4 and shoe size 8D.

Over the past six decades, detectives pursued and discarded thousands of leads.

The case was heard around the world, but no significant updates were ever made until now, thanks to a boom in technology.

Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, a forensic scientist and genealogist, said this case took 2 1/2 years to map the DNA and has been the most difficult case of her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgkOc_0jc1MOVg00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The boy had originally been buried in a pauper’s grave, but on Oct. 30, 1998, a court order was obtained to have the child’s remains exhumed and Joseph was given a proper burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery. In 2015, a charcoal-gray headstone was engraved with the words “America’s Unknown Child” and depicted an image of a little lamb.

The Philadelphia Police Department said that although the identity of Joseph has been revealed, a homicide investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call 215-686-TIPS. The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
DAYTON, TN
YAHOO!

'There was no empathy': Knoxville man sentenced to life as a teen fights for his freedom

Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Knox County man charged with raping a child under 13 years old

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knox County man has been charged for raping a child younger than 13, say police. James Coley was arrested on Thursday on three counts. His other two charges are aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor. Sheriff Farris stated, “Although saddened by...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy