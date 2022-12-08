Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
66-year-old La Vergne man missing, could be heading to Chattanooga, says TBI
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says they need the publics help in finding 66-year-old Gregory Cook. Cook is 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to TBI. He was last seen Thursday, and he was wearing a...
WTVCFOX
Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night
DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
WTVCFOX
Dade County deputies searching for man who stole patrol car while under arrest
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 12/10 @ 6:40 p.m. The Dade County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect who stole a deputy patrol car on Friday. A felony warrant is out for 32-year-old (TJ) Tommy Morgan in regards to an incident involving a stolen Dade County patrol car. Morgan is...
WTVCFOX
Woodmore Elementary bus crash victim remembered on her 16th birthday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every year on December 11th, Latasha Ballard wears purple. She drives a purple car, in a purple t-shirt and wears a purple hat. All purple... because it was Cordayja’s favorite color. “She was the sweetest girl ever, she didn’t do anything wrong, she was always...
WTVCFOX
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
WTVCFOX
Shots fired outside Tyner Academy vs. Brainerd High-School basketball game Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after multiple shots were fired outside Brainerd High School Saturday night. According to CPD, just before 6:45 p.m. police responded to multiple shots fired near the high school. Police arrived in the area and secured the scene where they found evidence...
WTVCFOX
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
WTVCFOX
Crews on scene to fix gas main break in Decatur Saturday night
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/10 @ 8:30 p.m. Jones Street is back open at this time, please use caution in the area as the gas company will be on the scene for a few more hours fixing the gas line. ____. The Decatur Fire Department is on the scene...
WTVCFOX
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Mocs cruise to 97-47 win over Johnson University
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jake Stephens led seven Chattanooga players scoring in double figures with 15 points along with nine rebounds, Sam Alexis had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Mocs defeated Johnson University (Tenn.) 97-47 on Saturday. Brody Robinson and Jamal Johnson scored 14 points each, Khristion Courseault...
Comments / 0