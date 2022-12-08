ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
DAYTON, TN
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Mocs cruise to 97-47 win over Johnson University

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jake Stephens led seven Chattanooga players scoring in double figures with 15 points along with nine rebounds, Sam Alexis had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Mocs defeated Johnson University (Tenn.) 97-47 on Saturday. Brody Robinson and Jamal Johnson scored 14 points each, Khristion Courseault...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

