Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others —helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him — his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Johnson City Press
It's a wrap: Volunteers help Coalition for Kids wrap Christmas gifts
Community members gathered Thursday night in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their “Wrapping for Others” event. With their “Shopping for Others” event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition’s recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than ever to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.
Johnson City Press
EMS asking people to help 'Fill the Box'
Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services are asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual “Fill the Box” campaign Monday at the Walmart on Ft. Henry Drive.
Johnson City Press
Holiday spirit in SWVA
While snow has not arrived in Southwest Virginia this December, the holiday spirit was blanketing Southwest Virginia this past weekend. Adalyn Woodard enjoyed the music and lights at the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap Friday, while toddler Carter Collins joined his parents Stephanie and Matthew Collins and grandmother Debbie Collins on Sunday to visit Santa Claus and Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff at the Nottingham Avenue home of Ben and Kim Mays.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
Johnson City Press
2022 KOSBE awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses
Local business owners gathered in downtown Kingsport to celebrate the successes and stories of the businesses in the Tri-Cities for the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise awards. The KOSBE awards have been around for over 20 years, with the first award being given in 1994 to Auto...
Johnson City Press
BrightRidge, TVA cut ribbon on smart poles project
BrightRidge, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Electric Power Research Institute cut the ribbon Saturday morning on 49 “smart” poles that have been installed just in time for the holidays at Founders Park and King Commons Park in downtown Johnson City. The ribbon cutting at Founders Park was...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 12
Dec. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items of particular importance and interest to those in Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. News with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 11...
Johnson City Press
Talk of the Town: Painting parties, living Nativity programs brighten holiday season
KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.
Johnson City Press
Northeast Community Credit Union earning dividends for the community from in-school branches
ELIZABETHTON — Northeast Community Credit Union continues to demonstrate its faith in the next generation by maintaining branches in two high schools in the community. The credit union began its outreach by opening the “Ranger Station” branch in 2019 at Unaka High School and opened the “Cyclone Branch” at Elizabethton High School in 2021.
Johnson City Press
Men's ensemble celebrates the season
The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble will celebrate the season with “As the Dark Awaits the Dawn,” a program of Christmas music presented on three nights in three different locations. The group will perform at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., in Bristol, Virginia, on Tuesday, Dec. 13; at...
Johnson City Press
2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade held Saturday
MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel's annual Christmas parade was held under partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon starting shortly after 2 p.m. The parade, which started with law enforcement and the Volunteer High School Marching Band. It ended with horse riders, include emergency and public services vehicles, antique vehicles, business floats and business vehicles. Elected officials also were in the parade.
Johnson City Press
Teacher Spotlight falls on Central Middle's Steve Fischer
BLOUNTVILLE — Steve Fischer is a math and science teacher and technology coach by day, an athletic coach and Beta Club sponsor afternoons and a dance DJ at night.
Johnson City Press
ECU returns $15 million to members
KINGSPORT – Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU's volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
Johnson City Press
ETSU celebrates the Class of 2022
East Tennessee State University celebrated more than 1,500 members of the Class of 2022 during two commencement ceremonies held at the Ballad Health Athletic Center on Saturday. During the morning ceremony, Dr. Cerrone Foster, recipient of the university’s 2022 Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching, was the keynote speaker. Foster, who...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to mull selling white farm house, other land near West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or maybe even trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northern-most end of the West Ridge High School site. That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee reviews all ARPA and Baby Doe requests
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee met to discuss and review all of the Baby Doe lawsuit and American Rescue Plan Act fund requests they have received. The committee met on Dec. 8 in a workshop meeting to look over and review all of the requests but not...
Johnson City Press
Cherokee High School NJROTC Recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Honors for the 15th consecutive year
ROGERSVILLE– The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit was recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th year consecutive year. The unit received the distinguished award during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.
Johnson City Press
Law enforcement interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, sheriff's official says
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff's spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake Monday morning report from band director Eddie Dalton, who according...
Comments / 0