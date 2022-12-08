COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 21 points and Taylor Mikesell added 16 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 10th game in a row Sunday defeating Michigan State 74-68. The Buckeyes (10-0) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before the Spartans cut it down to one with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO