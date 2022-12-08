Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade
The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
carolinaepicurean.com
Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!
Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
WYFF4.com
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
New trail system opens in Greenville County
PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) For decades, over 40 acres of land have been sitting behind Lakeside Park. “There’s like 40 acres of woods behind us that was just sort of sitting there vacant, so we approached Greenville County Rec and said, hey we would love to put in some trails,” said Matt Flege, executive director of […]
greenvillejournal.com
Video: 2022 Greer Christmas Parade
Watch the 2022 city of Greer Christmas Parade held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Greer.
spartanburg.com
American Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service to LaGuardia From Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport
American Airlines has announced plans to offer new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning May 5, 2023. American will offer two daily flights to this popular destination utilizing 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft. Tickets will be available for sale beginning Saturday, December 10,...
FOX Carolina
Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three. Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina....
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Stunning Views With No Hiking at Bald Rock Heritage Preserve Near Greenville, SC
Views from Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, under an hour from Greenville, SC, are reason enough to visit this beautiful spot. Here’s what you need to know to visit this pretty place. I can’t remember exactly when I discovered Bald Rock. Maybe it was when I was curious as to...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
Tips to save money on energy bills during holiday season
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The holiday season is here which could be bad news for our wallets and aside from the gifts, your energy bill might see a spike because of those holiday lights. Duke Energy said Christmas lights are a big factor and one of a few reasons why customers may see an increase in […]
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 50 best places to travel in the new year.
WLOS.com
'Storm of the century': 30 years later, the Blizzard of '93 remains one of the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 30 years ago this coming March, a winter blast like no other paralyzed the mountains. “This storm has produced record-low barometric pressure, record-high winds along the Gulf, and the Atlantic Coast,” said former News 13 weather anchor Ken Bostic during the storm. “It was...
Tractor trailers destroyed after fire in Spartanburg Co.
Several tractor-trailers were destroyed after a fire Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
wspa.com
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat. Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school …. Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat. Saturday Forecast. Cloudy weather Saturday with rain likely on Sunday. Friday High School Basketball. Byrnes splits with Greer, Greenville splits with...
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
verdictfoodservice.com
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
FOX Carolina
Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket. According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife. “I told her, ‘tonight I’m...
Comments / 0