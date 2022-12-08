ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Fountain Inn Christmas Parade

The community gathered for the 2022 Fountain Inn Christmas Parade Dec. 7 on Main Street. The event, hosted by Fountain Inn Chamber, welcomes santa and the Christmas season to town, according to the event website.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
carolinaepicurean.com

Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!

Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

New trail system opens in Greenville County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) For decades, over 40 acres of land have been sitting behind Lakeside Park. “There’s like 40 acres of woods behind us that was just sort of sitting there vacant, so we approached Greenville County Rec and said, hey we would love to put in some trails,” said Matt Flege, executive director of […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
spartanburg.com

American Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service to LaGuardia From Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

American Airlines has announced plans to offer new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning May 5, 2023. American will offer two daily flights to this popular destination utilizing 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft. Tickets will be available for sale beginning Saturday, December 10,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three. Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina....
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Tips to save money on energy bills during holiday season

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The holiday season is here which could be bad news for our wallets and aside from the gifts, your energy bill might see a spike because of those holiday lights. Duke Energy said Christmas lights are a big factor and one of a few reasons why customers may see an increase in […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation

When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat

Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat. Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school …. Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat. Saturday Forecast. Cloudy weather Saturday with rain likely on Sunday. Friday High School Basketball. Byrnes splits with Greer, Greenville splits with...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
verdictfoodservice.com

Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy