Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Zacks.com
International Flavors (IFF) Gains From New Strategy Reveal
IFF - Free Report) have increased 2.6% since the company provided details of its updated strategic plan and new operating model on Dec 7. These strategic actions will enable IFF to sharpen its customer focus and better align with the market, setting it up to maximize its growth potential. The...
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
swineweb.com
High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS
Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...
