FORT LAUDERDALE - A new Broward School Board member is receiving backlash from multiple groups and two fellow board members for speaking at a rally about sex trafficking that also welcomed Proud Boys and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.According to the SunSentinel, Brenda Fam said her mission is to protect children."If going to a rally entitled Protect the Children"; carrying a sign that states "Grooming Leads to Sex Trafficking" is offensive, then so be it," Fam posted on Facebook.Fam also posted that she welcomes support from all groups, including the Proud Boys."If you support my cause, to protect the children you are welcomed (sic) to stand next to me. Doesn't matter if you are gay, straight, black, white, Black Lives Matter, or the Proud Boys. The children don't care who is rescuing them; they just want to be rescued," she continued. However, she said she does not endorse the beliefs of the Proud Boys or other groups in attendance at the rally. School Board members Nora Rupert and Sarah Leonardi said they were troubled by Fam taking part in the rally and her Facebook comments, according to the SunSentinel. Fam was elected to the school board in November.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO