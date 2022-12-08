HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic can still access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocations. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detours are posted. The US-27 North on-ramp at William St has been closed and will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is complete. There will be detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to Broad St off the US-27 South exit. Drivers from US-27 South will access Broad St. from the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs directing traffic. During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East. On Sunday night, the contractor will have lane closures on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East for temporary striping. On Monday night, the contractor will have lane closures at this same location again to install barrier wall. If any of these days are rained out, the contractor will work on Tuesday night to finish the closing of the right lane on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East. Starting on Sunday night, the US-27 South ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to two lanes. This ramp will be in this configuration for several months and drivers are advised to use caution in this area. From Monday morning, December 12th at 8:00 AM until Friday, December 16th (weather permitting) the contractor will close Williams St. from 21st street to 25th Street. During this closure the ramp to I-24 will be closed also. The contractor plans to excavate Williams St. to grade and pave and then reopen to the public. Detours will be posted.

