Georgia man stole patrol car while under arrest, police searching for suspect
DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man who was under arrest and in handcuffs stole a patrol car and evaded deputies, according to officials. Tommy Morgan, 32, stole a Dade County Patrol Car on Friday and is now wanted for Escape, Motor-Vehicle Theft and Interference with Government Property, all of which are felony charges.
ERPD Arrests December 5-11
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Municipal Court Docket for December 13
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Benford – Forgery, Theft. Jonathan Blankenship – Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft, Criminal Impersonation, Simple...
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection
A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
Another Teenager Arrested for School Threat in Warren County
On December 5, Lieutenant Jody Cavanaugh of the McMinnville Police Department obtained information of a possible threat of mass violence at Boyd Christian School located on Morrison Street in McMinnville. He then contacted Det. Lt. Tony Jenkins and Det. Sgt. Todd Rowland and began a thorough investigation into the allegations.
TDOT Roadway Activity Report
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic can still access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocations. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detours are posted. The US-27 North on-ramp at William St has been closed and will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is complete. There will be detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to Broad St off the US-27 South exit. Drivers from US-27 South will access Broad St. from the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs directing traffic. During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East. On Sunday night, the contractor will have lane closures on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East for temporary striping. On Monday night, the contractor will have lane closures at this same location again to install barrier wall. If any of these days are rained out, the contractor will work on Tuesday night to finish the closing of the right lane on the US-27 South ramp to I-24 East. Starting on Sunday night, the US-27 South ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to two lanes. This ramp will be in this configuration for several months and drivers are advised to use caution in this area. From Monday morning, December 12th at 8:00 AM until Friday, December 16th (weather permitting) the contractor will close Williams St. from 21st street to 25th Street. During this closure the ramp to I-24 will be closed also. The contractor plans to excavate Williams St. to grade and pave and then reopen to the public. Detours will be posted.
Sheriff: Suspect steals a kayak at Blyther Ferry to make his escape
DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The search is on for a suspect that authorities tried to arrest in the Blythe Ferry area. The suspect was wanted in another jurisdiction. TWRA officers and the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office tied to arrest the subject at the old ferry landing. But the...
North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
DALTON, Ga. — A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021. District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
New details in Jasmine Pace’s murder revealed during accused killer’s bond hearing
In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.
Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
City of East Ridge Receives Favorable Audit
At last Thursday’s East Ridge City Council meeting, independent auditors from HHM CPAs presented a summary of the City’s annual financial audit document. According to a press release, as part of their audit process, they did not propose significant adjustments to the city’s financial records. There were no uncorrected misstatements. Further, they did not become aware of any fraudulent or illegal acts.
Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
Pioneering Tomorrow Hits the Ground Running
What’s the Most Pressing Issue Facing East Ridge?. A new organization of business owners and civic leaders was recently formed in East Ridge and it is asking for help from all residents to help move the city forward. Pioneering Tomorrow was begun in late October with two dozen sponsors...
Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville
A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
Jackson County man faces mountain of theft charges following investigation
A Jackson County man is facing a mountain of theft-related charges after authorities say he was found with the stolen items.
