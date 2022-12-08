Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCCI.com
Fire department may need new gear after battling massive Marengo fire
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) — The Marengo Fire Department is taking stock after theexplosion at a shingle recycling plant Thursday that injured at least 10 people. “I’ve never been to a fire like this and never been that long at a fire scene,” Mark Swift, treasurer for the Fire Department and firefighter since 1986, said.
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
KCCI.com
Drone footage shows crews responding to fire in Marengo
MARENGO, Iowa — Drone footage captured in Marengo, Iowa, shows crews responding to afire after an explosion at a plant Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol tells KCCI that the explosion happened around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday. Many agencies responded within a 30-50 mile radius. The state patrol tells KCCI...
KCCI.com
Marengo residents back in their homes after factory explosion forces evacuation
MARENGO, Iowa — It was a lot quieter in Marengo on Friday now that firefighters have thefire under control. KCCI spoke with people who live and work nearby that say they even heard the blast from the explosion. "The building shook. It shook somewhat. We heard the great big...
KCCI.com
2 in serious condition after Marengo plant fire
MARENGO, Iowa — In eastern Iowa, firefighters in Marengo have brought amajor plant fire under control. As we showed you in breaking news coverage yesterday, an explosion at the shingle recycling facility sent as many as 15 employees to the hospital and forced nearby homes to evacuate. WATCH: Marengo...
iheart.com
Cause of Fire on Cedar Rapids' Southwest Side Determined
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Fire investigators determine the cause of a large fire on Cedar Rapids' southwest side. The Cedar Rapids Fire department says unattended smoking materials caused the fire at a building in the 3300 block of Southgate Court SW. The building houses several retailers, offices, and a church. Everyone inside the building was able to make it out safely after the fire started.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt....
KCCI.com
Grundy County man charged in 2021 death
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with first-degree murder in the2021 death of a Reinbeck woman. Kevin Lee Halladey, 41, was arrested at Iowa State Penitentiary on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Marie Jeys. Halladey was transported back to Grundy County where he had his initial appearance.
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
KCJJ
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to troopers. State Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday around 2:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of 260th Street, New London, according to a crash report. According to...
KCRG.com
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the Five Seasons Ski Team said someone stole $10,000 to $12,000 worth of sound equipment from the team’s trailers. Ryan Furnish, the president of the team, is the one who discovered the theft on Thursday. Amps, speakers, microphones, and other pieces of the sound system for the show were gone.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
iheart.com
Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
KCJJ
West Liberty man pulled over by ICPD while on a “munchie” run arrested after 16-year-olds and marijuana found inside his car
A West Liberty man pulled over by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning while on a self-proclaimed “munchie” run has been arrested after several teenagers and marijuana were reportedly found inside his vehicle. Officers say they observed a 2008 Chevy Equinox heading the wrong way on Market Street...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
KCJJ
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
