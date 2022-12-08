ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Inside Nova

Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag

Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
WTOP

Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe

The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections

Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Eyes on possible wintry mix for DC region later this week

WASHINGTON - A chilly start Monday – but we're keeping a close eye on a system that could possibly bring a wintry mix to the D.C. area by the end of the week. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a ridge of high pressure to the north is expected to create a blocking pattern for a system that has the potential to bring the D.C. region some winter weather.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 9-11

WASHINGTON — Another December week has come and gone. Take in the festive spirit of the holiday season and make the most of the last days of 2022 with a range of things to do this weekend. A popular musical at the Kennedy Center, big northern Virginia Christmas markets, a cookie tour and more live music around town; it's a great time to get out and explore!
WASHINGTON, DC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
arlingtonmagazine.com

Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats

I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List

Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sterling, VA

Sterling is the place to be if you're looking for a fun-filled getaway!. Sterling in Loudoun County is a vibrant area known for its state-of-the-art data centers, chic shopping malls, and suburban residential neighborhoods. It's also home to several parks and recreation areas, including Algonkian Regional Park. There are also...
STERLING, VA

