How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Inside Nova
Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag
Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
ffxnow.com
Bunnyman Brewing’s Lorton move approved, set to open next year at site of the local legend
Bunnyman Brewing is hopping on over to Lorton’s Workhouse Arts Center next year. The Fairfax-based brewery got an official go-ahead from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to take over a nearly 4,700-square-foot space at the county-owned Workhouse Arts Campus in Lorton. This will be...
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening event
A highly-rated restaurant in Virginia just announced the date for its grand opening event, and they are offering some great discounts to patrons who come out to help them celebrate. Read on to learn more.
WTOP
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections
Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Breakfast at IHOP reflects our diverse community
I like the senior breakfast menu at IHOP – their “Rise and Shine” is my favorite. I stopped there for breakfast one Saturday not long ago. As I waited for my order, I reflected on my last column, about Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. The first time I...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for Charity
Photo byLoudoun Holiday Lights (Facebook) There's a Leesburg home that's making a name for itself with its holiday lights display. The home, located at 704 Seaton Court SE in Leesburg, is twinkling with lights-- and lit up for a good cause.
fox5dc.com
Eyes on possible wintry mix for DC region later this week
WASHINGTON - A chilly start Monday – but we're keeping a close eye on a system that could possibly bring a wintry mix to the D.C. area by the end of the week. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a ridge of high pressure to the north is expected to create a blocking pattern for a system that has the potential to bring the D.C. region some winter weather.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
WUSA
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 9-11
WASHINGTON — Another December week has come and gone. Take in the festive spirit of the holiday season and make the most of the last days of 2022 with a range of things to do this weekend. A popular musical at the Kennedy Center, big northern Virginia Christmas markets, a cookie tour and more live music around town; it's a great time to get out and explore!
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats
I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
Historic Winchester and Western Railroad to Serve New West Virginia Steel Mill
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from OmniTRAX, the Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, the nationwide supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC,...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List
Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sterling, VA
Sterling is the place to be if you're looking for a fun-filled getaway!. Sterling in Loudoun County is a vibrant area known for its state-of-the-art data centers, chic shopping malls, and suburban residential neighborhoods. It's also home to several parks and recreation areas, including Algonkian Regional Park. There are also...
