ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed

Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.
People

Angela Bassett Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cut an Emotional Scene 'to Make a Surprise'

Angela Bassett approved of the way a certain Wakanda Forever reveal was altered, though it left a scene for her character on the "cutting room floor" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett says an important Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene featuring her character Queen Ramonda was cut "to make a surprise for the audience." In an interview with Variety published Monday, Bassett, 64, said that she filmed a scene for the movie with child actor Divine Love Konadu-Sun,...
GoldDerby

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast.  “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ finale spotlight: Villainous turn sets up Jesse Lopez as front-runner to win

Let’s not beat around the bush — when Jesse Lopez pulled off the blindside of the season against his number one ally Cody Assenmacher in the penultimate episode of “Survivor 43,” he not only became the clear front-runner to win, but also a likable villain on par with masterminds Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine. Like them, can he also come out on top and win the million dollar prize despite backstabbing jurors? We think so. Below, we take a look at how he’s going to get there in our “Survivor 43” finale spotlight. Jesse worked closely with Cody since the beginning of...
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Used Rattlesnakes for the Sound of Namor's Wings

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was being promoted to viewers, it was clear that despite the African kingdom losing its king and protector, they were still an exceedingly powerful nation. So, this meant, whoever was going to lead the assault on the most powerful nation in the world had to be equally powerful – not just powerful but scary and ominous. Step forward, the K'uk'ulkan aka Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the subaquatic villain and king of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. To conjure up the most intimidating persona for the villain, director Ryan Coogler came up with an idea to make Namor’s wings tailored toward a deadly member of the animal kingdom.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Dominique Thorne Teases Different Side of Ironheart

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne teased how Riri Williams is going to be different in Ironheart. Her turn in the MCU sequel was received exceedingly well by fans. But, she told Rolling Stone that Riri will be a little different on Disney+ next year. In her comments, she pointed out that the young hero was in a pretty extraordinary situation as it related to her everyday life. When Ironheart gets rolling, being a student at MIT probably won't have the kind of geopolitical stakes that the battle between Talokan and Wakanda does. That isn't to say that the Disney+ show won't have its own conflicts and struggles, but the weight of an entire nation probably won't be on Thorne's shoulders in her first time out as a solo hero. Check out what else she had to say!

Comments / 0

Community Policy