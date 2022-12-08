Read full article on original website
Mike White Injury: Latest Update On Jets QB After Bills Game
Sunday was a rough day at the office for Mike White and the Jets. On a cold and snowy afternoon in Buffalo, the Bills defense made White’s life miserable by consistently infiltrating the pocket. The AFC East leaders sacked White three times and violently hit him on several occasions, which forced the fifth-year pro to exit the Week 14 contest not once, but twice. White somehow gutted it out and was on the field for New York’s final drive, but his toughness wasn’t enough in Gang Green’s 20-12 loss.
Josh Allen Has Awkward Exchange With Reporter After Bills’ Win
Josh Allen didn’t take the bait after the Bills labored to a Week 14 win Sunday afternoon. Buffalo managed to earn a season series split with the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn’t thanks to an electrifying performance from Allen and company. The Bills quarterback was sacked three times and only threw for 147 yards, and Buffalo as a team was limited to 232 yards of total offense.
Deebo Samuel Injury: Kyle Shanahan Offers Update On 49ers Star
The San Francisco 49ers were bit by the injury bug yet again Sunday as star receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel, who suffered an ankle injury with five minutes left in the first half, did not return to the contest. Samuel’s injury came with the 49ers already leading by three possessions in what proved to be a 35-7 rout.
Jets’ Star Wide Receiver Clarifies Criticisms Of QB Zach Wilson
There apparently is no bad blood between Zach Wilson and one of his favorite Jets targets. Wilson remains on the bench for a New York team that enters Week 14 as the No. 7 seed in the AFC standings. The final straw for head coach Robert Saleh and company was a dreadful showing in Foxboro — Wilson’s second dud against the New England Patriots over a span of four weeks — for which the sophomore quarterback took zero accountability.
Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers
The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
Free Agent SS Carlos Correa Has 'Massive Offer' from Twins
Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports that the Minnesota Twins have offered star free agent shortstop Carlos Correa “a massive contract far beyond anything in franchise history.”. After opting out of the final two seasons of a three-year, $105 million contract he signed with the Twins the last offseason,...
Warriors Show Blueprint To Slow Down Celtics’ Historic Offense
The Boston Celtics have generated offense at a historic rate this season with no signs of slowing down. That was until Saturday night when the Golden State Warriors threw the breaks on the Celtics to get the better of Boston in the NBA Finals rematch with a 123-107 win at Chase Center.
So Long, Odell Beckham Jr.? Cowboys Sign Different Veteran Wideout
The Dallas Cowboys have added to their wide receiver depth chart, but the addition is not the same veteran that many might have believed. T.Y. Hilton on Monday signed with the 10-3 Cowboys, according to the team. Dallas, of note, hosted fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit less...
MNF Player Props: Sticking it to Stevenson
We’re clocking in after our third straight 2-3 night, which followed four consecutive 3-2 performances. We just missed our feature prop by a measly three rushing yards on Monday night. Despite a few sub .500 sets lately, we’re still solid over the past few months with a 26-19 mark.
Dallas Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton spent the first ten years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2021, the four-time Pro-bowler had a career-worst 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old only played in five games last season, averaging 14.4 yards per reception.
Something’s Got To Give: Patriots-Cardinals Public Bettors Torn
The betting public isn’t entering “Monday Night Football” overly confident with the New England Patriots set to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. A number of sportsbooks have seen a relative split as it pertains to a majority of wagers. It’s not like other games in Week 14 where one team (Kansas City Chiefs) is seeing 94% of the moneyline handle or another (Tennessee Titans) is seeing 76% of the spread tickets. The percentages, much like the modest spread of less than a field goal, indicate the lack of confidence bettors have in either the 6-6 Patriots or 4-8 Cardinals. It’s hard to fault those for feeling that way.
Dolphins-Chargers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Tyreek Hill has the highest optimal projection on this DFS Showdown slate between the Miami Dolphins...
Giants Shoot Themselves In Foot With Two Incredibly Embarrassing Plays
It’s difficult to beat the Philadelphia Eagles when everything is going right, and even more difficult when a team is hindered by embarrassing self-inflicted wounds like the New York Giants were in their Week 14 game Sunday. The first of two such plays came from Giants safety Julian Love...
Niners’ Brock Purdy Reflects On ‘Surreal’ Moment With Tom Brady
Brock Purdy surely will never forget his first NFL start, for reasons more than one. First and foremost, Purdy played well in the 49ers’ sixth consecutive win, completing 16 of 21 pass attempts for 185 yards with a pair of touchdown passes at Levi’s Stadium. The efficient performance came at the expense of Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like a deeply flawed team in their 28-point loss not far from where the legendary quarterback grew up.
49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win
If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as it had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
Rob Gronkowski Blasts ‘Pretender’ Cowboys In NFC Analysis
Many analysts and football fans might be starting to believe in the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, but it’s clear Rob Gronkowski isn’t there yet. Gronkowski, while appearing on FOX Sports’ pregame show Sunday afternoon, offered his outlook on the competitive NFC, which features the Philadelphia Eagles atop the standings with the Minnesota Vikings not far behind entering Week 14. And in giving his assessment, Gronkowski took a not-so-subtle shot at Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys Week 14 Player Props
Fresh off their 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) aim for a fourth straight win as they host the lowly Houston Texans (1-10-1). Below, you’ll find my top Cowboy player prop options for this week’s matchup. Let’s get started!. Note: All...
NFL Fines Patriots QB Mac Jones For Unsportsmanlike Conduct
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will have a little less money to do holiday shopping this year. The NFL hit the second-year signal-caller with a $10,609 fine due to what the league office deemed unsportsmanlike conduct on a play that occurred late in New England’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Lakers Reportedly Offering First-Round Pick For Veteran Forward
The Lakers are trending in the right direction, and they apparently will try to keep moving upward by bolstering their roster. Los Angeles will be a team to keep an eye on ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Several potential Lakers moves were floated by The Athletic’s Shams Charania in a column published Monday, including a deal for a journeyman shooter.
Guardians and Josh Bell Finalize 2-Year Deal
The Cleveland Guardians have finally officially added that middle-of-the-order bat to complement Jose Ramirez. Cleveland finalized their deal with first baseman Josh Bell on a two-year, $33 million contract. Bell and the Guardians agreed on a deal last week, but it was not confirmed until today. The former Pittsburgh Pirate...
