ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach status: Details emerge about Mississippi State coach's health, per report

Mike Leach continues to recover from serious health complications that began on Sunday, and he remains at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Monday. The Clarion-Ledger reported that the Mississippi State coach had a massive heart attack on Sunday, and Leach, 61, collapsed at his home in Starkville, but did not receive medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes. EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation

The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach suffers 'personal health issue,' taken to the hospital

Mike Leach has been taken to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi following what Mississippi State is calling a “personal health issue.” MSU has announced that Bulldog defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is currently overseeing the football team in Leach’s absence. Mississippi State released the following statement Sunday:. Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Severe Weather Threat for MS Shifts Again

The threat for severe weather including tornadoes beginning Tuesday night is now focusing on southwest Mississippi– with this part of central Mississippi facing a lesser risk. The National Weather Service has Neshoba County, most of Leake County and southern Attala County under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms. There’s a Level 2 “slight” risk farther south with a Level 3 “enhanced” risk in the southwestern corner of the state including the Natchez area. NWS says the storms could begin moving into Mississippi Tuesday evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight continuing up until noon Wednesday in eastern Mississippi. Heavy rain is expected with the possibility of flooding.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
tippahnews.com

Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review

Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Man killed in fiery car crash in Lowndes County Thursday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died in a fiery car crash in Lowndes County Thursday. It happened on Highway 45 Alternate near Artesia Road at 5:30 p.m. The driver was traveling north when he went into the median and hit a bridge in the southbound lane. The car...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
ECRU, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy