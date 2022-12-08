The threat for severe weather including tornadoes beginning Tuesday night is now focusing on southwest Mississippi– with this part of central Mississippi facing a lesser risk. The National Weather Service has Neshoba County, most of Leake County and southern Attala County under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms. There’s a Level 2 “slight” risk farther south with a Level 3 “enhanced” risk in the southwestern corner of the state including the Natchez area. NWS says the storms could begin moving into Mississippi Tuesday evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight continuing up until noon Wednesday in eastern Mississippi. Heavy rain is expected with the possibility of flooding.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO