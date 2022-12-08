Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach status: Details emerge about Mississippi State coach's health, per report
Mike Leach continues to recover from serious health complications that began on Sunday, and he remains at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Monday. The Clarion-Ledger reported that the Mississippi State coach had a massive heart attack on Sunday, and Leach, 61, collapsed at his home in Starkville, but did not receive medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes. EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach status: Mississippi State releases statement about coach being in 'critical condition'
Mike Leach remains in critical condition, according to a statement released from Mississippi State, as the Bulldogs coach is at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Crimson Tide fingerprints all over the 2022 AL-MS All-Star Classic
There were some different shades of red at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. From the second deck of seats that encircled Hancock Whitney Stadium, to the Alabama team jerseys, to the few Mobile-area football fans that needed a Saturday football fix and wandered into the annual matchup. If you looked close...
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
breezynews.com
Severe Weather Threat for MS Shifts Again
The threat for severe weather including tornadoes beginning Tuesday night is now focusing on southwest Mississippi– with this part of central Mississippi facing a lesser risk. The National Weather Service has Neshoba County, most of Leake County and southern Attala County under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms. There’s a Level 2 “slight” risk farther south with a Level 3 “enhanced” risk in the southwestern corner of the state including the Natchez area. NWS says the storms could begin moving into Mississippi Tuesday evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight continuing up until noon Wednesday in eastern Mississippi. Heavy rain is expected with the possibility of flooding.
tippahnews.com
Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review
Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
wtva.com
Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
wtva.com
Man killed in fiery car crash in Lowndes County Thursday
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died in a fiery car crash in Lowndes County Thursday. It happened on Highway 45 Alternate near Artesia Road at 5:30 p.m. The driver was traveling north when he went into the median and hit a bridge in the southbound lane. The car...
wtva.com
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Over a hundred job openings at a local furniture manufacturer
ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) - Many people have been effected by recent layoff in the area. But, a local company is expanding. There are over a hundred job openings for American Furniture, Peak Living, and Independent Furniture. The companies are mainly looking for seasoned furniture workers. Experience with upholstery, Frame assembly,...
