Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:58 p.m. EST
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. She held no formal title but was a living reminder of Hawaii’s monarchy and a symbol of Hawaiian national identity that endured after the kingdom was overthrown by American businessmen in 1893. She funded various causes from her $215 million estate over the years, including scholarships for Native Hawaiian students and maintaining ʻIolani Palace _ America’s only royal residence where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum.
Indiana Lt Gov Crouch joins US Sen Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor on Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in...
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, according to Travis County Jail records. The county Sheriff’s Office said the 49-year-old Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking, in common terms.
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned for a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin. McEachin died last month at 61 of what his staff said were secondary effects from his fight...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance marke t in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance...
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
Florida lawmakers set to begin special session on insurance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page...
