Rodney Hart
3d ago
Who the hell cares about what Collin Cowherd, Stephen A Smith or any other Cowboys haters say … that ain’t even worth printing!😒😒😒🤷🏾♂️🤔🤫
Related
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
Could Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten be charting a path to a coaching career in the NFL?
Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys
Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it. Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Former NFL star calls ESPN ‘clowns’ for thinking Cowboys are better than Eagles
Seth Joyner retired with 52 sacks in a 13-year career that included eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in retirement, he’s still body-slamming people. “Them clowns” at ESPN just took a huge shot from three-time Pro Bowl linebacker. After the Eagles embarrassed the New York Giants,...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”
After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
atozsports.com
Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed
Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
Yardbarker
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins
I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones opens up his wallet
The home of the Dallas Cowboys is getting a makeover. America’s Team has called AT&T Stadium home since the 2009 season. As is the case with any sports facility, upgrades are made. However, the Cowboys are planning $295 million worth of renovations soon, the most extensive in the stadium’s history.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Cowboys 'Prove-It' Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
Would Odell Beckham Jr. sign a "prove-it'' deal with the Dallas Cowboys?
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Yardbarker
Oh Dear, Josh McDaniels Is Sounding Like Derek Carr Nowadays
Amid all of the losses this season, we’re starting to notice that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is lately sounding more like his quarterback Derek Carr. What exactly do we mean? We’re referring to the same pattern of putting the blame on themselves, a tune that Raider Nation is all too familiar with.
Yardbarker
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy throws tantrum during game vs. Chiefs
Jerry Jeudy showed off his explosive playmaking ability during the Denver Broncos’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the wide receiver was extremely fortunate he was not ejected before he lit up the stat sheet. Jeudy had a full-blown meltdown when the Broncos were trailing 27-0...
Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play
Beckham's driver claims he's made a decision. Plus the salary cap reason why OBJ is probably hoping to join a team for the playoffs instead of what's left of the season.
NBC Sports
Cowboys plan $295 million upgrade to AT&T Stadium
The Cowboys are trying to keep up with the Joneses. Via Ben Fischer of Sport Business Journal, up to $295 million in upgrades to AT&T Stadium are in the works. The goal is to refresh premium spaces and upgrade technology before hosting the 2026 World Cup. Owner Jerry Jones opened...
